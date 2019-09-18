Comparing of Fate Therapeutics Inc. (FATE) and Epizyme Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM)

Both Fate Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) and Epizyme Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the contrast of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fate Therapeutics Inc. 18 139.76 N/A -1.23 0.00 Epizyme Inc. 13 44.57 N/A -1.64 0.00

Demonstrates Fate Therapeutics Inc. and Epizyme Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Fate Therapeutics Inc. and Epizyme Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fate Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -54.3% -39.2% Epizyme Inc. 0.00% -51.8% -43.1%

Risk & Volatility

Fate Therapeutics Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 62.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 1.62 beta. Epizyme Inc.’s 2.46 beta is the reason why it is 146.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Fate Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 6.4 and a Quick Ratio of 6.4. Competitively, Epizyme Inc.’s Current Ratio is 12.5 and has 12.5 Quick Ratio. Epizyme Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Fate Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Fate Therapeutics Inc. and Epizyme Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Fate Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 Epizyme Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Fate Therapeutics Inc. has a 36.57% upside potential and an average target price of $23.75. Competitively Epizyme Inc. has an average target price of $21.5, with potential upside of 86.96%. The results provided earlier shows that Epizyme Inc. appears more favorable than Fate Therapeutics Inc., based on analyst belief.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Fate Therapeutics Inc. and Epizyme Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 98.8% and 94.5% respectively. 0.9% are Fate Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.2% of Epizyme Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Fate Therapeutics Inc. -0.23% 3.72% 35.11% 49.39% 152% 71.86% Epizyme Inc. -2.64% 2.31% 10.32% 30.26% 7.8% 115.26%

For the past year Fate Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Epizyme Inc.

Fate Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. Its immuno-oncology product candidates include FATE-NK100, a natural killer (NK) cell cancer immunotherapy that consists of adaptive memory NK cells; engineered hnCD16 induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSC)-derived natural killer cell therapy candidates for hematologic/solid tumors; and engineered chimeric antigen receptor iPSC-derived T cell therapy product candidates for hematologic/solid tumors. The companyÂ’s immuno-regulation product candidates comprise ProTmune, an investigational programmed cellular immunotherapy for use as a next-generation allogeneic hematopoietic cell transplantation cell graft; and ToleraCyte for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; engineered iPSC-derived CD34+ cell therapy for immune disorders. Fate Therapeutics, Inc. has a research collaboration and license agreement with Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center to develop off-the-shelf T-cell immunotherapies; and strategic research collaboration and license agreement with Juno Therapeutics, Inc. to identify small molecule modulators that enhance the function of T cells. Fate Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Epizyme, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops novel epigenetic therapies for patients with cancer and other diseases in the United States. Its product candidates include tazemetostat, an inhibitor of the EZH2 HMT, which is in five-arm Phase II clinical trial for patients with relapsed or refractory non-hodgkin lymphoma (NHL); Phase II clinical trial for relapsed or refractory patients with mesothelioma; Phase I dose-escalation and expansion study for children with INI1-negative solid tumors; Phase II and Ib clinical trials for patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL); Phase Ib/II clinical trial for elderly patients with DLBCL; and Phase II clinical trial for relapsed or refractory patients with mesothelioma characterized by BAP1 loss-of-function, as well as Phase II clinical trial in adult patients with ovarian cancer. The company is also developing additional programs, such as pinometostat, an intravenously administered small molecule inhibitor of DOT1L for the treatment of acute leukemias; and PRMT5 inhibitor that is in Phase I clinical trial for patients with solid tumors and NHL. It has collaboration agreements with Celgene Corporation, Celgene RIVOT Ltd., Genentech Inc., Glaxo Group Limited, and US Oncology Research, as well as with Roche Molecular Systems, Inc., Eisai Co. Ltd., and Lymphoma Study Association. Epizyme, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.