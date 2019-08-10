Comparing of Fate Therapeutics Inc. (FATE) and ArQule Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQL)

We are contrasting Fate Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) and ArQule Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQL) on their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fate Therapeutics Inc. 18 192.19 N/A -1.23 0.00 ArQule Inc. 7 116.53 N/A -0.17 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Fate Therapeutics Inc. and ArQule Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Fate Therapeutics Inc. and ArQule Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fate Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -54.3% -39.2% ArQule Inc. 0.00% -29.1% -20.9%

Risk & Volatility

Fate Therapeutics Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 62.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 1.62 beta. ArQule Inc.’s 118.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 2.18 beta.

Liquidity

Fate Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 6.4 while its Quick Ratio is 6.4. On the competitive side is, ArQule Inc. which has a 6.5 Current Ratio and a 6.5 Quick Ratio. ArQule Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Fate Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Fate Therapeutics Inc. and ArQule Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Fate Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 4 2.80 ArQule Inc. 0 0 4 3.00

Fate Therapeutics Inc.’s consensus target price is $20.67, while its potential upside is 10.48%. Competitively ArQule Inc. has a consensus target price of $7.69, with potential downside of -16.86%. The results from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that Fate Therapeutics Inc. seems more appealing than ArQule Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 98.8% of Fate Therapeutics Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 77.4% of ArQule Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 0.9% of Fate Therapeutics Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 1% of ArQule Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Fate Therapeutics Inc. -0.23% 3.72% 35.11% 49.39% 152% 71.86% ArQule Inc. -3.9% -9.83% 58.9% 183.43% 99.41% 264.26%

For the past year Fate Therapeutics Inc. was less bullish than ArQule Inc.

Summary

ArQule Inc. beats on 6 of the 9 factors Fate Therapeutics Inc.

Fate Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. Its immuno-oncology product candidates include FATE-NK100, a natural killer (NK) cell cancer immunotherapy that consists of adaptive memory NK cells; engineered hnCD16 induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSC)-derived natural killer cell therapy candidates for hematologic/solid tumors; and engineered chimeric antigen receptor iPSC-derived T cell therapy product candidates for hematologic/solid tumors. The companyÂ’s immuno-regulation product candidates comprise ProTmune, an investigational programmed cellular immunotherapy for use as a next-generation allogeneic hematopoietic cell transplantation cell graft; and ToleraCyte for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; engineered iPSC-derived CD34+ cell therapy for immune disorders. Fate Therapeutics, Inc. has a research collaboration and license agreement with Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center to develop off-the-shelf T-cell immunotherapies; and strategic research collaboration and license agreement with Juno Therapeutics, Inc. to identify small molecule modulators that enhance the function of T cells. Fate Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

ArQule, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and rare diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is tivantinib (ARQ 197), a small molecule inhibitor of the c-Met receptor tyrosine kinase and its biological pathway, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of liver cancer. The companyÂ’s clinical-stage products include ARQ 087, a multi-kinase inhibitor of the fibroblast growth factor receptor family Phase II clinical trial for patients with intrahepatic cholangiocarcinoma and in Phase Ib for multiple oncology indications; ARQ 092, an inhibitor of the AKT serine/threonine kinase in Phase I clinical trials for multiple oncology indications; ARQ 751, a next-generation inhibitor of AKT in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors; and ARQ 761, an intravenously administered analogue of Beta-lapachone, which is Phase 1b clinical trial used as a promoter of NQo1-mediated programmed cancer cell death. Its pre-clinical development program also includes ARQ 531, an inhibitor of BrutonÂ’s tyrosine kinase. The company has co-development and co-commercialization agreement with Daiichi Sankyo Co., Ltd.; license agreement with Kyowa Hakko Kirin Co., Ltd.; and collaborative research and development agreement with Beryllium Development Corp. Arqule, Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts.