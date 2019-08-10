Comparing of Fate Therapeutics Inc. (FATE) and ArQule Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQL)

We are contrasting Fate Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) and ArQule Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQL) on their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Fate Therapeutics Inc.
|18
|192.19
|N/A
|-1.23
|0.00
|ArQule Inc.
|7
|116.53
|N/A
|-0.17
|0.00
Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Fate Therapeutics Inc. and ArQule Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Fate Therapeutics Inc. and ArQule Inc.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Fate Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|-54.3%
|-39.2%
|ArQule Inc.
|0.00%
|-29.1%
|-20.9%
Risk & Volatility
Fate Therapeutics Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 62.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 1.62 beta. ArQule Inc.’s 118.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 2.18 beta.
Liquidity
Fate Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 6.4 while its Quick Ratio is 6.4. On the competitive side is, ArQule Inc. which has a 6.5 Current Ratio and a 6.5 Quick Ratio. ArQule Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Fate Therapeutics Inc.
Analyst Recommendations
Fate Therapeutics Inc. and ArQule Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Fate Therapeutics Inc.
|0
|1
|4
|2.80
|ArQule Inc.
|0
|0
|4
|3.00
Fate Therapeutics Inc.’s consensus target price is $20.67, while its potential upside is 10.48%. Competitively ArQule Inc. has a consensus target price of $7.69, with potential downside of -16.86%. The results from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that Fate Therapeutics Inc. seems more appealing than ArQule Inc.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Roughly 98.8% of Fate Therapeutics Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 77.4% of ArQule Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 0.9% of Fate Therapeutics Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 1% of ArQule Inc.’s shares.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Fate Therapeutics Inc.
|-0.23%
|3.72%
|35.11%
|49.39%
|152%
|71.86%
|ArQule Inc.
|-3.9%
|-9.83%
|58.9%
|183.43%
|99.41%
|264.26%
For the past year Fate Therapeutics Inc. was less bullish than ArQule Inc.
Summary
ArQule Inc. beats on 6 of the 9 factors Fate Therapeutics Inc.
Fate Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. Its immuno-oncology product candidates include FATE-NK100, a natural killer (NK) cell cancer immunotherapy that consists of adaptive memory NK cells; engineered hnCD16 induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSC)-derived natural killer cell therapy candidates for hematologic/solid tumors; and engineered chimeric antigen receptor iPSC-derived T cell therapy product candidates for hematologic/solid tumors. The companyÂ’s immuno-regulation product candidates comprise ProTmune, an investigational programmed cellular immunotherapy for use as a next-generation allogeneic hematopoietic cell transplantation cell graft; and ToleraCyte for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; engineered iPSC-derived CD34+ cell therapy for immune disorders. Fate Therapeutics, Inc. has a research collaboration and license agreement with Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center to develop off-the-shelf T-cell immunotherapies; and strategic research collaboration and license agreement with Juno Therapeutics, Inc. to identify small molecule modulators that enhance the function of T cells. Fate Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.
ArQule, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and rare diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is tivantinib (ARQ 197), a small molecule inhibitor of the c-Met receptor tyrosine kinase and its biological pathway, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of liver cancer. The companyÂ’s clinical-stage products include ARQ 087, a multi-kinase inhibitor of the fibroblast growth factor receptor family Phase II clinical trial for patients with intrahepatic cholangiocarcinoma and in Phase Ib for multiple oncology indications; ARQ 092, an inhibitor of the AKT serine/threonine kinase in Phase I clinical trials for multiple oncology indications; ARQ 751, a next-generation inhibitor of AKT in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors; and ARQ 761, an intravenously administered analogue of Beta-lapachone, which is Phase 1b clinical trial used as a promoter of NQo1-mediated programmed cancer cell death. Its pre-clinical development program also includes ARQ 531, an inhibitor of BrutonÂ’s tyrosine kinase. The company has co-development and co-commercialization agreement with Daiichi Sankyo Co., Ltd.; license agreement with Kyowa Hakko Kirin Co., Ltd.; and collaborative research and development agreement with Beryllium Development Corp. Arqule, Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts.
