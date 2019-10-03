Comparing of Fate Therapeutics Inc. (FATE) and Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP)

Both Fate Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) and Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fate Therapeutics Inc. 17 0.00 54.70M -1.23 0.00 Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. 4 0.00 8.04M -7.56 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Fate Therapeutics Inc. and Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Fate Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) and Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fate Therapeutics Inc. 316,184,971.10% -54.3% -39.2% Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. 190,097,886.22% -176% -114.9%

Risk & Volatility

Fate Therapeutics Inc. is 62.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 1.62 beta. In other hand, Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. has beta of 2.98 which is 198.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Fate Therapeutics Inc. is 6.4 while its Current Ratio is 6.4. Meanwhile, Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.7 while its Quick Ratio is 1.7. Fate Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Fate Therapeutics Inc. and Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Fate Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$25.5 is Fate Therapeutics Inc.’s consensus target price while its potential upside is 69.77%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 98.8% of Fate Therapeutics Inc. shares and 8.5% of Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Insiders owned 0.9% of Fate Therapeutics Inc. shares. Competitively, 5.7% are Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Fate Therapeutics Inc. -0.23% 3.72% 35.11% 49.39% 152% 71.86% Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.29% -6.4% -19.23% 0.29% -74.93% 21.53%

For the past year Fate Therapeutics Inc. was more bullish than Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

On 10 of the 10 factors Fate Therapeutics Inc. beats Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Fate Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. Its immuno-oncology product candidates include FATE-NK100, a natural killer (NK) cell cancer immunotherapy that consists of adaptive memory NK cells; engineered hnCD16 induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSC)-derived natural killer cell therapy candidates for hematologic/solid tumors; and engineered chimeric antigen receptor iPSC-derived T cell therapy product candidates for hematologic/solid tumors. The companyÂ’s immuno-regulation product candidates comprise ProTmune, an investigational programmed cellular immunotherapy for use as a next-generation allogeneic hematopoietic cell transplantation cell graft; and ToleraCyte for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; engineered iPSC-derived CD34+ cell therapy for immune disorders. Fate Therapeutics, Inc. has a research collaboration and license agreement with Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center to develop off-the-shelf T-cell immunotherapies; and strategic research collaboration and license agreement with Juno Therapeutics, Inc. to identify small molecule modulators that enhance the function of T cells. Fate Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.