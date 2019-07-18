Comparing of Fate Therapeutics Inc. (FATE) and AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAG)

Both Fate Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) and AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAG) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fate Therapeutics Inc. 17 230.91 N/A -1.23 0.00 AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. 13 0.66 N/A -4.92 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Fate Therapeutics Inc. and AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fate Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -54.3% -39.2% AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -8.8% -4.3%

Risk and Volatility

A beta of 1.96 shows that Fate Therapeutics Inc. is 96.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 67.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 volatility due to the company’s 0.33 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Fate Therapeutics Inc. are 6.4 and 6.4. Competitively, AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 3.2 and 3 for Current and Quick Ratio. Fate Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Fate Therapeutics Inc. and AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Fate Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 3 2.75 AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 2 0 2.00

Fate Therapeutics Inc. has a consensus target price of $19.4, and a -13.70% downside potential. AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $13.5 average target price and a 59.20% potential upside. The information presented earlier suggests that AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. looks more robust than Fate Therapeutics Inc. as far as analyst opinion.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Fate Therapeutics Inc. and AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 96.1% and 0%. About 1% of Fate Therapeutics Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 2.9% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Fate Therapeutics Inc. 11.2% 12.56% 24.88% 43.29% 100.55% 43.18% AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3.45% -8.81% -28.41% -36.15% -50.37% -25.02%

For the past year Fate Therapeutics Inc. has 43.18% stronger performance while AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -25.02% weaker performance.

Summary

On 6 of the 9 factors Fate Therapeutics Inc. beats AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Fate Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. Its immuno-oncology product candidates include FATE-NK100, a natural killer (NK) cell cancer immunotherapy that consists of adaptive memory NK cells; engineered hnCD16 induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSC)-derived natural killer cell therapy candidates for hematologic/solid tumors; and engineered chimeric antigen receptor iPSC-derived T cell therapy product candidates for hematologic/solid tumors. The companyÂ’s immuno-regulation product candidates comprise ProTmune, an investigational programmed cellular immunotherapy for use as a next-generation allogeneic hematopoietic cell transplantation cell graft; and ToleraCyte for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; engineered iPSC-derived CD34+ cell therapy for immune disorders. Fate Therapeutics, Inc. has a research collaboration and license agreement with Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center to develop off-the-shelf T-cell immunotherapies; and strategic research collaboration and license agreement with Juno Therapeutics, Inc. to identify small molecule modulators that enhance the function of T cells. Fate Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, manufactures, develops, and commercializes therapeutics for womenÂ’s health, anemia management, and cancer supportive care in the United States. It markets Makena, a hydroxyprogesterone caproate injection to reduce the risk of preterm birth in women pregnant with a single baby who have a history of singleton spontaneous preterm birth; Feraheme (ferumoxytol), an intravenous iron replacement therapeutic agent for the treatment of iron deficiency anemia in adult patients with chronic kidney disease; and MuGard Mucoadhesive Oral Wound Rinse for the management of oral mucocitis/stomatiits and various types of oral wounds. The company also offers Cord Blood Registry services that are related to the collection, processing, and storage of umbilical cord blood and cord tissue units for pregnant women and their families. In addition, it has a option agreement with Velo to acquire the rights to digoxin immune fab, a polyclonal antibody in clinical development for the treatment of severe preeclampsia in pregnant women. The company sells Feraheme to authorized wholesalers and specialty distributors. It has a license agreement with Palatin Technologies, Inc. to research, develop, and commercialize Rekynda, an investigational product designed to be an on-demand treatment for hypoactive sexual desire disorder in pre-menopausal women, as well as with Endoceutics, Inc. to develop and commercialize pharmaceutical products with dehydroepiandrosterone; and development and license agreement with Antares Pharma, Inc. to develop, use, sell, and offer for sale and import and export the Makena auto-injector. AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.