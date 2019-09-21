Comparing of Fastly Inc. (FSLY) and The Trade Desk Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

This is a contrast between Fastly Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) and The Trade Desk Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) based on their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Application Software and they also compete with each other.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fastly Inc. 22 12.91 N/A -0.35 0.00 The Trade Desk Inc. 224 16.81 N/A 1.92 137.07

Table 1 highlights Fastly Inc. and The Trade Desk Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Fastly Inc. and The Trade Desk Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fastly Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% The Trade Desk Inc. 0.00% 24.4% 9.1%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Fastly Inc. are 3.3 and 3.3 respectively. Its competitor The Trade Desk Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.6 and its Quick Ratio is 1.6. Fastly Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than The Trade Desk Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Fastly Inc. and The Trade Desk Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Fastly Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 The Trade Desk Inc. 1 1 2 2.50

Fastly Inc.’s downside potential currently stands at -16.47% and an $21 average price target. Meanwhile, The Trade Desk Inc.’s average price target is $231, while its potential upside is 11.57%. The information presented earlier suggests that The Trade Desk Inc. looks more robust than Fastly Inc. as far as analyst belief.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Fastly Inc. and The Trade Desk Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 39.7% and 82.1% respectively. Insiders Competitively, held 1% of The Trade Desk Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Fastly Inc. -1.36% 6.01% 0% 0% 0% -9.55% The Trade Desk Inc. 6.01% 12.64% 19.03% 88.01% 206.32% 126.87%

For the past year Fastly Inc. has -9.55% weaker performance while The Trade Desk Inc. has 126.87% stronger performance.

Summary

The Trade Desk Inc. beats on 8 of the 10 factors Fastly Inc.