Comparing of Fastly Inc. (FSLY) and Rimini Street Inc. (NASDAQ:RMNI)

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fastly Inc. 21 11.39 N/A -0.35 0.00 Rimini Street Inc. 5 1.17 N/A -1.26 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fastly Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Rimini Street Inc. 0.00% 30.4% -69.7%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Fastly Inc. are 3.3 and 3.3 respectively. Its competitor Rimini Street Inc.’s Current Ratio is 0.5 and its Quick Ratio is 0.5. Fastly Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Rimini Street Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 39.7% of Fastly Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 41.8% of Rimini Street Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Competitively, insiders own roughly 8.6% of Rimini Street Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Fastly Inc. -1.36% 6.01% 0% 0% 0% -9.55% Rimini Street Inc. -3.33% -8.53% -2.76% -10.85% -28.45% -4.27%

Rimini Street, Inc. provides enterprise software support services. It offers enterprise software support services for Siebel, PeopleSoft, JD Edwards, Oracle E-Business Suite, Oracle Database, Hyperion, Oracle Retail, Oracle Fusion Middleware, SAP, and BusinessObjects software. The company provides support services program features, such as product support, security support, risk avoidance, technology support, innovation and roadmap, account management, and onboarding and archiving services, as well as global tax, legal, and regulatory update services. It serves global, Fortune 500, midmarket, and public sector organizations in various industries, such as financial services, healthcare, manufacturing, public sector and higher education, retail, services and media, transportation and distribution, and utilities. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada. It has global offices in Beijing, Bengaluru, Frankfurt, Hertzelia Pituach, Hyderabad, London, Melbourne, New York, Pleasanton, SÃ£o Paulo, Singapore, Sydney, Osaka, and Tokyo.