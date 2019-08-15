Comparing of Farmland Partners Inc. (FPI-PB) and CoreCivic Inc. (NYSE:CXW)

Both Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI.PB) and CoreCivic Inc. (NYSE:CXW) are each other’s competitor in the REIT – Diversified industry. Thus the contrast of their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Farmland Partners Inc. 24 5.95 N/A -0.03 0.00 CoreCivic Inc. 20 1.07 N/A 1.44 11.80

In table 1 we can see Farmland Partners Inc. and CoreCivic Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Farmland Partners Inc. and CoreCivic Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Farmland Partners Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% CoreCivic Inc. 0.00% 12.1% 4.8%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Farmland Partners Inc. and CoreCivic Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 82.7%. On the other hand, insiders held about 1% of CoreCivic Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Farmland Partners Inc. 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% CoreCivic Inc. 3.41% -15.99% -19.69% -13.29% -33.66% -4.82%

Summary

CoreCivic Inc. beats Farmland Partners Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

CoreCivic, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates privatized correctional and detention facilities in the United States. It owns, operates, and manages prisons and other correctional facilities; and provides inmate residential and prisoner transportation services for governmental agencies. The company also offers various rehabilitation and educational programs, including basic education, religious services, life skills and employment training, and substance abuse treatment, as well as food services, work and recreational programs, and healthcare services, such as medical, dental, and mental health services. In addition, it leases its facilities to third-party operators. The company serves federal, state, and local correctional and detention authorities. As of December 31, 2012, the company owned and managed 47 correctional and detention facilities; and managed 20 correctional and detention facilities, which it did not own. CoreCivic, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is based in Nashville, Tennessee.