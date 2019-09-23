Comparing of Farmland Partners Inc. (FPI-PB) and Armada Hoffler Properties Inc. (NYSE:AHH)

Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI.PB) and Armada Hoffler Properties Inc. (NYSE:AHH), both competing one another are REIT – Diversified companies. We will contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Farmland Partners Inc. 24 6.13 N/A -0.03 0.00 Armada Hoffler Properties Inc. 17 6.43 N/A 0.31 55.33

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Farmland Partners Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Armada Hoffler Properties Inc. 0.00% 6.1% 1.4%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Farmland Partners Inc. and Armada Hoffler Properties Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 86.3% respectively. Competitively, insiders own roughly 1.5% of Armada Hoffler Properties Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Farmland Partners Inc. 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% Armada Hoffler Properties Inc. 0.77% 2.05% 4.64% 13.55% 12.79% 20.41%

Summary

On 6 of the 7 factors Armada Hoffler Properties Inc. beats Farmland Partners Inc.

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. is a publicly owned real estate investment trust. It invests in real estate markets of Mid-Atlantic United States. The firm is involved in developing, building, owning and managing high-quality, institutional-grade office, retail, and multifamily properties. Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. was formed on October 12, 2012 and is based in Virginia Beach, Virginia.