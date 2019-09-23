Comparing of Farmland Partners Inc. (FPI-PB) and Armada Hoffler Properties Inc. (NYSE:AHH)

Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI.PB) and Armada Hoffler Properties Inc. (NYSE:AHH), both competing one another are REIT – Diversified companies. We will contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Farmland Partners Inc.
|24
|6.13
|N/A
|-0.03
|0.00
|Armada Hoffler Properties Inc.
|17
|6.43
|N/A
|0.31
|55.33
Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.
Profitability
Table 2 shows the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Farmland Partners Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Armada Hoffler Properties Inc.
|0.00%
|6.1%
|1.4%
Institutional & Insider Ownership
The shares of both Farmland Partners Inc. and Armada Hoffler Properties Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 86.3% respectively. Competitively, insiders own roughly 1.5% of Armada Hoffler Properties Inc.’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Farmland Partners Inc.
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|Armada Hoffler Properties Inc.
|0.77%
|2.05%
|4.64%
|13.55%
|12.79%
|20.41%
Summary
On 6 of the 7 factors Armada Hoffler Properties Inc. beats Farmland Partners Inc.
Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. is a publicly owned real estate investment trust. It invests in real estate markets of Mid-Atlantic United States. The firm is involved in developing, building, owning and managing high-quality, institutional-grade office, retail, and multifamily properties. Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. was formed on October 12, 2012 and is based in Virginia Beach, Virginia.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.