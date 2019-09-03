Comparing of Farmland Partners Inc. (FPI) and VEREIT Inc. (NYSE:VER)

This is a contrast between Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI) and VEREIT Inc. (NYSE:VER) based on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are REIT – Diversified and they also compete with each other.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Farmland Partners Inc. 6 5.94 N/A -0.02 0.00 VEREIT Inc. 9 7.42 N/A -0.12 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Farmland Partners Inc. 0.00% -0.2% -0.1% VEREIT Inc. 0.00% -1.6% -0.8%

Risk and Volatility

Farmland Partners Inc.’s current beta is 0.74 and it happens to be 26.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. VEREIT Inc. has a 0.57 beta and it is 43.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Farmland Partners Inc. and VEREIT Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Farmland Partners Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 VEREIT Inc. 0 1 1 2.50

VEREIT Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $9 average price target and a -7.69% potential downside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Farmland Partners Inc. and VEREIT Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 50.4% and 94.2%. 8.3% are Farmland Partners Inc.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, 0.6% are VEREIT Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Farmland Partners Inc. -1.44% -11.89% -4.95% 12.23% -7.1% 35.46% VEREIT Inc. 0.22% 2.13% 10.81% 14.14% 21.6% 27.55%

For the past year Farmland Partners Inc. was more bullish than VEREIT Inc.

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors Farmland Partners Inc. beats VEREIT Inc.

Farmland Partners Inc., a real estate company, owns and seeks to acquire farmland located in agricultural markets in North America. Its farms are used to grow primary crops, such as corn, soybeans, wheat, rice, and cotton. The companyÂ’s farms are also used to grow specialty crops, including almond, citrus, blueberries, vegetables, and edible beans. As of December 31, 2016, it owned farms with an aggregate of approximately 142,223 acres in Alabama, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Kansas, Louisiana, Michigan, Mississippi, Nebraska, North Carolina, South Carolina, Texas, and Virginia. Farmland Partners Inc. also provides loans to third-party farmers for working capital requirements and operational farming activities, farming infrastructure projects, and for other farming and agricultural real estate related purposes. The company elected and qualified to be taxed as a real estate investment trust for U.S. federal income tax purposes. Farmland Partners Inc. was founded in 2013 and is based in Denver, Colorado.

VEREIT, Inc. is a publicly owned real estate investment trust. It owns and acquires single tenant, freestanding commercial real estate that is net leased on a medium-term basis, primarily to investment grade credit rated and other creditworthy tenants. The company principally invests in retail and office properties. It was formerly known as American Realty Capital Properties, Inc. VEREIT, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is based in Phoenix, Arizona.