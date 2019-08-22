Comparing of Farmland Partners Inc. (FPI) and Gyrodyne LLC (NASDAQ:GYRO)

This is therefore a comparing of the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation in Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI) and Gyrodyne LLC (NASDAQ:GYRO). The two are both REIT – Diversified companies that compete with one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Farmland Partners Inc. 6 6.00 N/A -0.02 0.00 Gyrodyne LLC 19 10.05 N/A -2.53 0.00

Table 1 highlights Farmland Partners Inc. and Gyrodyne LLC’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Farmland Partners Inc. 0.00% -0.2% -0.1% Gyrodyne LLC 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 50.4% of Farmland Partners Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 45.25% of Gyrodyne LLC are owned by institutional investors. 8.3% are Farmland Partners Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, Gyrodyne LLC has 19.81% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Farmland Partners Inc. -1.44% -11.89% -4.95% 12.23% -7.1% 35.46% Gyrodyne LLC -1.58% -4.58% 3% -9.19% -8.08% 8.69%

For the past year Farmland Partners Inc. has stronger performance than Gyrodyne LLC

Summary

Gyrodyne LLC beats on 4 of the 6 factors Farmland Partners Inc.

Farmland Partners Inc., a real estate company, owns and seeks to acquire farmland located in agricultural markets in North America. Its farms are used to grow primary crops, such as corn, soybeans, wheat, rice, and cotton. The companyÂ’s farms are also used to grow specialty crops, including almond, citrus, blueberries, vegetables, and edible beans. As of December 31, 2016, it owned farms with an aggregate of approximately 142,223 acres in Alabama, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Kansas, Louisiana, Michigan, Mississippi, Nebraska, North Carolina, South Carolina, Texas, and Virginia. Farmland Partners Inc. also provides loans to third-party farmers for working capital requirements and operational farming activities, farming infrastructure projects, and for other farming and agricultural real estate related purposes. The company elected and qualified to be taxed as a real estate investment trust for U.S. federal income tax purposes. Farmland Partners Inc. was founded in 2013 and is based in Denver, Colorado.

Gyrodyne, LLC a real estate investment trust (REIT), engages in the investment, acquisition, ownership, and management of a portfolio of medical office and industrial properties in the northeast region of the United States. It is also involved in the development of industrial and residential properties. The company focuses on acquiring, developing, owning, leasing, and managing medical, commercial, and industrial real estate. As of March 31, 2012, it had 100% ownership in 3 medical office parks comprising approximately 131,000 rentable square feet; and 1 multitenant industrial park consisting of 128,000 rentable square feet, as well as approximately 68 acres of property in St. James, New York. The company has elected to be taxed as REIT under the Internal Revenue Code. As a REIT, it would not be subject to federal income tax purposes, provided that it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its shareholders. The company was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in St. James, New York.