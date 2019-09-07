Comparing of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Inc. (FMAO) and First Business Financial Services Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIZ)

This is therefore a comparing of the profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:FMAO) and First Business Financial Services Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIZ). The two are both Regional – Midwest Banks companies that compete with one another.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Inc.
|29
|4.79
|N/A
|1.61
|17.80
|First Business Financial Services Inc.
|23
|2.29
|N/A
|2.11
|11.27
Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Inc. and First Business Financial Services Inc. First Business Financial Services Inc. has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Inc. When company has higher price-to-earnings means it is more expensive than its counterpart presently. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Inc.’s shares have been trading at higher price-to-earnings ratio which means it is presently more expensive than First Business Financial Services Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 represents Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:FMAO) and First Business Financial Services Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIZ)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Inc.
|0.00%
|9%
|1.3%
|First Business Financial Services Inc.
|0.00%
|9%
|0.8%
Volatility & Risk
Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Inc. is 78.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 0.22. First Business Financial Services Inc. on the other hand, has 0.82 beta which makes it 18.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Institutional investors owned 17.3% of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Inc. shares and 64% of First Business Financial Services Inc. shares. Insiders owned roughly 0.4% of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 3.3% of First Business Financial Services Inc.’s shares.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Inc.
|0.85%
|1.56%
|-9.11%
|-7.58%
|-35.9%
|-25.59%
|First Business Financial Services Inc.
|6.24%
|-1.12%
|2.58%
|14.9%
|0.72%
|22.14%
For the past year Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Inc. has -25.59% weaker performance while First Business Financial Services Inc. has 22.14% stronger performance.
Summary
Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Inc. beats First Business Financial Services Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.
Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. operates as a bank holding company for The Farmers & Merchants State Bank that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and other financial services to individuals and small businesses in Northwest Ohio and Northeast Indiana. The company offers checking accounts; savings and time deposits, including certificates of deposits; and custody services for individual retirement accounts and health savings accounts. It also provides commercial, agricultural, and residential mortgage, as well as consumer and credit card lending services; loans for farm land, farm equipment, and livestock; operating loans for seeds, fertilizers, and feeds; home improvements loans; and loans for autos, trucks, recreational vehicles, and motorcycles. In addition, the company offers commercial real estate loans, such as operation lines of credit and machinery purchase loans; and agricultural and consumer real estate, commercial and industrial, agricultural, and consumer loans, as well as industrial development bonds. Further, it provides automated teller machine services; and on-line banking, remote deposit capture or electronic deposit processing, and mobile banking services. As of February 8, 2017, the company operated 24 offices. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1897 and is headquartered in Archbold, Ohio.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.