Comparing of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Inc. (FMAO) and First Business Financial Services Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIZ)

This is therefore a comparing of the profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:FMAO) and First Business Financial Services Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIZ). The two are both Regional – Midwest Banks companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Inc. 29 4.79 N/A 1.61 17.80 First Business Financial Services Inc. 23 2.29 N/A 2.11 11.27

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Inc. and First Business Financial Services Inc. First Business Financial Services Inc. has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Inc. When company has higher price-to-earnings means it is more expensive than its counterpart presently. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Inc.’s shares have been trading at higher price-to-earnings ratio which means it is presently more expensive than First Business Financial Services Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:FMAO) and First Business Financial Services Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIZ)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 9% 1.3% First Business Financial Services Inc. 0.00% 9% 0.8%

Volatility & Risk

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Inc. is 78.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 0.22. First Business Financial Services Inc. on the other hand, has 0.82 beta which makes it 18.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 17.3% of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Inc. shares and 64% of First Business Financial Services Inc. shares. Insiders owned roughly 0.4% of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 3.3% of First Business Financial Services Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Inc. 0.85% 1.56% -9.11% -7.58% -35.9% -25.59% First Business Financial Services Inc. 6.24% -1.12% 2.58% 14.9% 0.72% 22.14%

For the past year Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Inc. has -25.59% weaker performance while First Business Financial Services Inc. has 22.14% stronger performance.

Summary

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Inc. beats First Business Financial Services Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. operates as a bank holding company for The Farmers & Merchants State Bank that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and other financial services to individuals and small businesses in Northwest Ohio and Northeast Indiana. The company offers checking accounts; savings and time deposits, including certificates of deposits; and custody services for individual retirement accounts and health savings accounts. It also provides commercial, agricultural, and residential mortgage, as well as consumer and credit card lending services; loans for farm land, farm equipment, and livestock; operating loans for seeds, fertilizers, and feeds; home improvements loans; and loans for autos, trucks, recreational vehicles, and motorcycles. In addition, the company offers commercial real estate loans, such as operation lines of credit and machinery purchase loans; and agricultural and consumer real estate, commercial and industrial, agricultural, and consumer loans, as well as industrial development bonds. Further, it provides automated teller machine services; and on-line banking, remote deposit capture or electronic deposit processing, and mobile banking services. As of February 8, 2017, the company operated 24 offices. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1897 and is headquartered in Archbold, Ohio.