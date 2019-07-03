Comparing of Farmer Bros. Co. (FARM) and Flowers Foods Inc. (NYSE:FLO)

As Processed & Packaged Goods businesses, Farmer Bros. Co. (NASDAQ:FARM) and Flowers Foods Inc. (NYSE:FLO), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Farmer Bros. Co. 22 0.48 N/A -0.85 0.00 Flowers Foods Inc. 21 1.24 N/A 0.72 29.61

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Farmer Bros. Co. 0.00% -8.7% -3.9% Flowers Foods Inc. 0.00% 12.3% 5.8%

Volatility & Risk

Farmer Bros. Co.’s current beta is 0.22 and it happens to be 78.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, Flowers Foods Inc. has a 0.5 beta which is 50.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Farmer Bros. Co. is 2 while its Quick Ratio stands at 0.9. The Current Ratio of rival Flowers Foods Inc. is 1.4 and its Quick Ratio is has 0.9. Farmer Bros. Co. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Flowers Foods Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for Farmer Bros. Co. and Flowers Foods Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Farmer Bros. Co. 0 1 0 2.00 Flowers Foods Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 22.38% for Farmer Bros. Co. with average target price of $21.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Farmer Bros. Co. and Flowers Foods Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 63.2% and 68.2% respectively. 0.3% are Farmer Bros. Co.’s share held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 3.7% of Flowers Foods Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Farmer Bros. Co. 7.03% -6.35% -23.57% -25.59% -22.42% -20.36% Flowers Foods Inc. -0.89% -1.39% 2.91% 7.06% -3.54% 14.94%

For the past year Farmer Bros. Co. had bearish trend while Flowers Foods Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Flowers Foods Inc. beats on 6 of the 9 factors Farmer Bros. Co.

Farmer Bros. Co. engages in the manufacture, wholesale, and distribution of coffee, tea, and culinary products in the United States. The company offers roast and ground coffee; frozen liquid coffee; flavored and unflavored iced and hot teas; culinary products, including gelatins and puddings, soup bases, dressings, gravy and sauce mixes, pancake and biscuit mixes, jellies and preserves, and coffee-related products, such as coffee filters, sugar, and creamers; spices; and other beverages comprising cappuccino, cocoa, granitas, and ready-to-drink iced coffee. It sells its products under the Farmer Brothers, Artisan Collection by Farmer Brothers, Superior, Metropolitan, China Mist, Direct Trade, Fair Trade Certified, Rainforest Alliance Certified, Un Momento, Collaborative Coffee, Cain's, and McGarvey brand names, as well as under various private labels. The company serves small independent restaurants, foodservice operators, restaurant and convenience store chains, hotels, casinos, healthcare facilities, gourmet coffee houses, and grocery chains. It distributes its products through direct-store-delivery network, and common carriers or third-party distributors, as well as Website. Farmer Bros. Co. was founded in 1912 and is headquartered in Northlake, Texas.

Flowers Foods, Inc. produces and markets bakery products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Direct-Store-Delivery (DSD) and Warehouse Delivery. The DSD segment produces and markets fresh bakery foods, including fresh breads, buns, rolls, tortillas, and snack cakes. This segment offers its products primarily under the NatureÂ’s Own, Wonder, Cobblestone Bread Company, Tastykake, and DaveÂ’s Killer Bread brand names. It operates 39 bakeries, as well as sells its products through a network of independent distributors to retail and foodservice customers. The Warehouse Delivery segment produces snack cakes, breads, and rolls for national retail, foodservice, vending, and co-pack customers through a network of warehouse channels. This segment markets its products under the Mrs. FreshleyÂ’s, Alpine Valley Bread, and European Bakers brand names. Flowers Foods, Inc. also sells products under franchised and licensed trademarks and trade names, such as Sunbeam, Bunny, and Sara Lee. The company was formerly known as Flowers Industries and changed its name to Flowers Foods, Inc. in 2001. Flowers Foods, Inc. was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in Thomasville, Georgia.