Comparing of Farfetch Limited (FTCH) and Revolve Group Inc. (NYSE:RVLV)

This is a contrast between Farfetch Limited (NYSE:FTCH) and Revolve Group Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) based on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Specialty Retail Other and they also compete with each other.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Farfetch Limited 10 0.20 126.97M -0.71 0.00 Revolve Group Inc. 24 2.32 13.53M 0.28 121.37

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Farfetch Limited and Revolve Group Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Farfetch Limited 1,298,261,758.69% -22.7% -18% Revolve Group Inc. 57,160,963.24% 32.1% 12.1%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Farfetch Limited are 4.6 and 4.2. Competitively, Revolve Group Inc. has 1.5 and 0.6 for Current and Quick Ratio. Farfetch Limited’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Revolve Group Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Farfetch Limited and Revolve Group Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Farfetch Limited 0 0 3 3.00 Revolve Group Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

Farfetch Limited has a 194.46% upside potential and an average target price of $25. Competitively the consensus target price of Revolve Group Inc. is $33, which is potential 44.48% upside. The results from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that Farfetch Limited seems more appealing than Revolve Group Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 75.9% of Farfetch Limited shares and 35.2% of Revolve Group Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Farfetch Limited -8.34% -0.74% -18.95% 2.24% 0% 13.5% Revolve Group Inc. 0.97% 5.12% 0% 0% 0% 1.38%

For the past year Farfetch Limited has stronger performance than Revolve Group Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 13 factors Farfetch Limited beats Revolve Group Inc.