Comparing of Falcon Minerals Corporation (FLMN) and Tengasco Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TGC)

This is a contrast between Falcon Minerals Corporation (NASDAQ:FLMN) and Tengasco Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TGC) based on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Independent Oil & Gas and they also compete with each other.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Falcon Minerals Corporation 8 5.26 N/A -4.36 0.00 Tengasco Inc. 1 1.30 N/A 0.02 37.10

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Falcon Minerals Corporation and Tengasco Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Falcon Minerals Corporation and Tengasco Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Falcon Minerals Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Tengasco Inc. 0.00% 3.4% 2.4%

Liquidity

Falcon Minerals Corporation has a Current Ratio of 11.1 and a Quick Ratio of 11.1. Competitively, Tengasco Inc.’s Current Ratio is 6.8 and has 6.2 Quick Ratio. Falcon Minerals Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Tengasco Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Falcon Minerals Corporation and Tengasco Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Falcon Minerals Corporation 0 1 3 2.75 Tengasco Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$10.5 is Falcon Minerals Corporation’s average price target while its potential upside is 72.13%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Falcon Minerals Corporation and Tengasco Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 72.9% and 53% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 8% of Falcon Minerals Corporation’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 1.5% of Tengasco Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Falcon Minerals Corporation -2.35% -7.59% -7.49% -3.77% -24.31% -6.94% Tengasco Inc. 4.65% -14.28% -33.15% -16.63% -23.41% -21.89%

For the past year Falcon Minerals Corporation has stronger performance than Tengasco Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 9 factors Falcon Minerals Corporation beats Tengasco Inc.

Falcon Minerals Corporation acquires, owns, maintains, and manages mineral interests, mineral royalties, and overriding royalties relating to onshore unconventional shale oil and natural gas properties in the United States; and any associated interests and royalties relating to conventional oil and natural gas properties. The company is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Tengasco, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, explores for and produces oil and natural gas in the United States. It primarily holds interests in the oil and gas properties located in Kansas. As of December 31, 2016, the company had 177 producing oil wells, 23 shut-in wells, and 38 active disposal wells. It also operates treatment and delivery facilities in Church Hill, Tennessee for the extraction of methane gas from a landfill for sale as natural gas and for the generation of electricity. The company was formerly known as Onasco Companies, Inc. and changed its name to Tengasco, Inc. in 1995. Tengasco, Inc. was founded in 1916 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado.