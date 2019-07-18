Comparing of Facebook Inc. (FB) and Liberty Expedia Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LEXEA)

Facebook Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) and Liberty Expedia Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LEXEA), both competing one another are Internet Information Providers companies. We will contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Facebook Inc. 173 9.72 N/A 6.73 27.67 Liberty Expedia Holdings Inc. 44 0.24 N/A -2.60 0.00

Demonstrates Facebook Inc. and Liberty Expedia Holdings Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Facebook Inc. and Liberty Expedia Holdings Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Facebook Inc. 0.00% 23.7% 20.1% Liberty Expedia Holdings Inc. 0.00% -6.1% -0.4%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Facebook Inc. is 5.4 while its Current Ratio is 5.4. Meanwhile, Liberty Expedia Holdings Inc. has a Current Ratio of 0.7 while its Quick Ratio is 0.7. Facebook Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Liberty Expedia Holdings Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is delivered Facebook Inc. and Liberty Expedia Holdings Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Facebook Inc. 0 1 15 2.94 Liberty Expedia Holdings Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 1.66% for Facebook Inc. with consensus price target of $204.11.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 74.2% of Facebook Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 96.4% of Liberty Expedia Holdings Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Facebook Inc.’s share held by insiders are 1.43%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.4% of Liberty Expedia Holdings Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Facebook Inc. -1.73% 3.68% 13.53% 28.5% -0.2% 42.09% Liberty Expedia Holdings Inc. -2.29% -5.57% -7.15% 0.95% 5.03% 8.87%

For the past year Facebook Inc. was more bullish than Liberty Expedia Holdings Inc.

Summary

Facebook Inc. beats Liberty Expedia Holdings Inc. on 9 of the 9 factors.

Facebook, Inc. provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. Its solutions include Facebook Website and mobile application that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a mobile application that enables people to take photos or videos, customize them with filter effects, and share them with friends and followers in a photo feed or send them directly to friends; Messenger, a messaging application to communicate with people and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp Messenger, a mobile messaging application. The company also offers Oculus virtual reality technology and content platform, which allow people to enter an immersive and interactive environment to play games, consume content, and connect with others. As of December 31, 2016, it had approximately 1.23 billion daily active users. Facebook, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.