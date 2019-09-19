Comparing of F5 Networks Inc. (FFIV) and ServiceSource International Inc. (NASDAQ:SREV)

We are comparing F5 Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) and ServiceSource International Inc. (NASDAQ:SREV) on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. They both are Business Software & Services companies, competing one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio F5 Networks Inc. 146 3.77 N/A 7.72 19.00 ServiceSource International Inc. 1 0.37 N/A -0.21 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for F5 Networks Inc. and ServiceSource International Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides F5 Networks Inc. and ServiceSource International Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets F5 Networks Inc. 0.00% 36.6% 18% ServiceSource International Inc. 0.00% -18.8% -9.9%

Volatility and Risk

F5 Networks Inc. is 5.00% more volatile than S&P 500 because the stock has a beta of 1.05. Competitively, ServiceSource International Inc.’s beta is 1.44 which is 44.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of F5 Networks Inc. is 1.7 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1.7. The Current Ratio of rival ServiceSource International Inc. is 2.3 and its Quick Ratio is has 2.3. ServiceSource International Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than F5 Networks Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for F5 Networks Inc. and ServiceSource International Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score F5 Networks Inc. 0 3 3 2.50 ServiceSource International Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

F5 Networks Inc. has a 16.02% upside potential and an average target price of $161.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both F5 Networks Inc. and ServiceSource International Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 87.6% respectively. Insiders held 0.2% of F5 Networks Inc. shares. Comparatively, ServiceSource International Inc. has 1.9% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) F5 Networks Inc. -1.31% -0.95% -3.64% -8.09% -13.76% -9.45% ServiceSource International Inc. -1.09% -5.75% -18.17% -23.07% -73.83% -16.66%

For the past year F5 Networks Inc. was less bearish than ServiceSource International Inc.

Summary

F5 Networks Inc. beats on 8 of the 9 factors ServiceSource International Inc.

F5 Networks, Inc. develops, markets, and sells application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. It offers Local Traffic Manager, which provides intelligent load-balancing, traffic management, and application health checking; BIG-IP DNS that automatically directs users to the closest or best-performing physical, virtual, or cloud environment; Link Controller, which monitors the health and availability of each connection in organizations with more than one Internet service provider; Advanced Firewall Manager, a network firewall; and Application Security Manager, an Web application firewall that provides comprehensive, proactive, and application-layer protection against generalized and targeted attacks. The company also provides Access Policy Manager, which provides secure, granular, and context-aware access to networks and applications; Carrier-Grade Network Address Translation, which offers a set of tools that enables service providers to migrate to IPv6 while continuing to support and interoperate with existing IPv4 devices and content; and Policy Enforcement Manager that offers traffic classification capabilities to identify the specific applications and services to service providers. In addition, it offers cloud-based and other subscription services; BIG-IP appliances; VIPRION chassis-based systems; and Traffix Signaling Delivery Controller for diameter signaling and routing. The company sells its products to enterprise customers and service providers through distributors, value-added resellers, and systems integrators in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, and the Asia Pacific Region. F5 Networks, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

ServiceSource International, Inc. provides recurring revenue management, maintenance, support, and subscription for technology and technology-enabled healthcare and life sciences companies. It offers end-to-end management and optimization of the service-contract renewals process, including data management, quoting, selling, and recurring revenue business intelligence. The companyÂ’s solutions include outsourced sales operations, customer onboarding, customer success management, cross-sell and upsell, warranty conversion, account-based marketing, and channel recruitment and enablement, as well as renewals management, including the sale of maintenance and support service contracts for the products used by its clientsÂ’ end-users. Its solutions also comprise client performance analysis, business case, pricing and contract structuring, data integration, data reservoir and performance optimization, client benchmarking and continuous improvement, and developing and delivering applications. In addition, the companyÂ’s technologies include customer success management, renewal and channel management, and productivity tools, as well as Renew OnDemand application. It sells its solutions through sales organization worldwide. ServiceSource International, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.