Comparing of F.N.B. Corporation (FNB) and BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT)

Since F.N.B. Corporation (NYSE:FNB) and BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) are part of the Regional – Southeast Banks industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio F.N.B. Corporation 12 3.38 N/A 1.15 9.90 BB&T Corporation 49 3.53 N/A 3.90 12.20

Table 1 highlights F.N.B. Corporation and BB&T Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. BB&T Corporation seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to F.N.B. Corporation. The business that Currently has a lower price-to-earnings ratio is considered the more affordable of the two businesses. F.N.B. Corporation is currently more affordable than BB&T Corporation, because it’s trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 represents F.N.B. Corporation (NYSE:FNB) and BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets F.N.B. Corporation 0.00% 8.3% 1.1% BB&T Corporation 0.00% 11.3% 1.4%

Risk & Volatility

A beta of 1.23 shows that F.N.B. Corporation is 23.00% more volatile than S&P 500. BB&T Corporation’s 15.00% more volatile than S&P 500 which is a result of the 1.15 beta.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is given F.N.B. Corporation and BB&T Corporation’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score F.N.B. Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 BB&T Corporation 0 3 2 2.40

BB&T Corporation on the other hand boasts of a $53.13 average target price and a 2.87% potential upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 77.7% of F.N.B. Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors while 67.2% of BB&T Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 0.5% of F.N.B. Corporation’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.3% of BB&T Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) F.N.B. Corporation -5.17% 1.07% -5.95% -6.8% -15.39% 15.65% BB&T Corporation -3.53% -2.06% -5.69% -6.25% -13.47% 9.86%

For the past year F.N.B. Corporation has stronger performance than BB&T Corporation

Summary

BB&T Corporation beats on 10 of the 10 factors F.N.B. Corporation.

F.N.B. Corporation, a financial holding company, provides a range of financial services to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses primarily in Pennsylvania, eastern Ohio, and northern West Virginia. It operates through four segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, and Consumer Finance. The Community Banking segment offers commercial banking services, such as corporate banking, small business banking, investment real estate financing, asset based lending, and capital markets and lease financing; and consumer banking services consisting of deposit products, mortgage and consumer lending, and a suite of mobile and online banking services. The Wealth Management segment provides a range of personal and corporate fiduciary services, including the administration of decedent and trust estates; investment products and services; and investment programs comprising mutual funds, annuities, stocks, and bonds for individuals, corporations, and retirement funds, as well as community banking customers. The Insurance segment operates as a full-service insurance brokerage agency that offers commercial and personal insurance products through various carriers to businesses and individuals; acts as a reinsurer to underwrite credit life, and accident and health insurance products; and provides title insurance products. The Consumer Finance segment is primarily involved in making personal installment loans to individuals; and purchasing installment sales finance contracts from retail merchants. The company also offers mezzanine financing options for small-to medium-sized businesses; and new or used equipment commercial loans and leasing services. As of December 31, 2016, it had 324 community banking offices in Pennsylvania, Ohio, Maryland, and West Virginia; and 77 consumer finance offices in Pennsylvania, Ohio, Tennessee, and Kentucky. F.N.B. Corporation was founded in 1974 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

BB&T Corporation operates as a financial holding company that provides various banking and trust services for small and mid-size businesses, public agencies, local governments, and individuals. It operates in six segments: Community Banking, Residential Mortgage Banking, Dealer Financial Services, Specialized Lending, Insurance Services, and Financial Services. The companyÂ’s deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts. BB&T Corporation also provides various funding services; and asset management, automobile lending, bankcard lending, consumer finance, home equity and mortgage lending, insurance, investment brokerage, mobile/online banking, payment, sales finance, small business lending, and wealth management/private banking services. In addition, it offers association, capital markets, institutional trust, insurance premium finance, international banking, leasing, merchant, mortgage warehouse lending, private equity investments, real estate lending, and supply chain management services. Further, the company provides retail brokerage, equity and debt underwriting, investment advice, corporate finance, and equity research services, as well as facilitates the origination, trading, and distribution of fixed-income securities and equity products. As of December 31, 2016, it operated 2,196 offices. The company was founded in 1872 and is headquartered in Winston-Salem, North Carolina.