Comparing of EZCORP Inc. (EZPW) and Nelnet Inc. (NYSE:NNI)

Both EZCORP Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW) and Nelnet Inc. (NYSE:NNI) are each other’s competitor in the Credit Services industry. Thus the contrast of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EZCORP Inc. 10 0.54 N/A 0.29 33.85 Nelnet Inc. 59 2.77 N/A 3.79 16.52

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of EZCORP Inc. and Nelnet Inc. Nelnet Inc. is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than EZCORP Inc. Company that currently has a higher P/E ratio means that it is the more expensive of the two businesses. EZCORP Inc.’s shares have been trading at higher P/E ratio which means it is currently more expensive than Nelnet Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EZCORP Inc. 0.00% 2% 1.2% Nelnet Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Risk & Volatility

EZCORP Inc. is 72.00% more volatile than S&P 500 because the stock has a beta of 1.72. Competitively, Nelnet Inc.’s 54.00% volatility makes it less volatile than S&P 500, because of the 0.46 beta.

Analyst Recommendations

EZCORP Inc. and Nelnet Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score EZCORP Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Nelnet Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

EZCORP Inc. has a 72.41% upside potential and a consensus target price of $14.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

EZCORP Inc. and Nelnet Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 52.4%. Insiders owned roughly 2.2% of EZCORP Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 11.3% of Nelnet Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) EZCORP Inc. -1.3% 2.82% -8.12% 3.68% -12.83% 27.43% Nelnet Inc. 1.34% 5.93% 8.67% 18.94% 7.53% 19.53%

For the past year EZCORP Inc. was more bullish than Nelnet Inc.

Summary

EZCORP Inc. beats on 7 of the 11 factors Nelnet Inc.

EZCORP, Inc. provides pawn loans in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Pawn, Mexico Pawn, and Other International. It offers pawn loans, which are non-recourse loans collateralized by tangible personal property, such as jewelry, consumer electronics, power tools, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and sells merchandise, including collateral forfeited from pawn lending operations and used merchandise purchased from customers. The company also offers payday loan services through its financial services stores. As of September 30, 2016, it operated approximately 786 locations comprising 520 United States pawn stores under the EZPAWN or Value Pawn & Jewelry names; 239 Mexico pawn stores under the EmpeÃ±o FÃ¡cil name; and 27 CASHMAX financial service stores in Canada. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

Nelnet, Inc. provides education related products and services, and student loan asset management services in the United States and internationally. The companyÂ’s Loan Systems and Servicing segment is involved in loan servicing activities, such as loan conversion, application processing, borrower updates, customer service, payment processing, due diligence procedures, funds management reconciliation, and claim processing activities for the companyÂ’s student loan portfolio and for third-party clients. This segment also provides software and data center, borrower and loan updates, default aversion tracking, claim processing, and post-default collection services for guarantee agencies; and contact center solutions, as well as licenses student loan servicing software to third-party student loan holders and servicers. Its Tuition Payment Processing and Campus Commerce segment offers products and services to help students and families to manage the payment of education costs at various levels; school information system software; and education-focused technologies, services, and support solutions to schools for collecting and processing commerce data. It also serves K-12 schools, higher education institutions, and colleges and universities. The companyÂ’s Communications segment provides Internet access, data connectivity, Internet protocol television video, video on demand, and high-definition television services, as well as digital video recorders to residential and business subscribers; and local calling and long-distance telephone services. This segment offers its services through direct marketing, call centers, communication centers, and sales representatives, as well as through its Website. Its Asset Generation and Management segment engages in the acquisition, management, and ownership of the companyÂ’s student loan assets. The company also provides investment advisory services. The company was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Lincoln, Nebraska.