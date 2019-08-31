Comparing of EZCORP Inc. (EZPW) and Medallion Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MFIN)

As Credit Services businesses, EZCORP Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW) and Medallion Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MFIN), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EZCORP Inc. 10 0.51 N/A 0.29 33.85 Medallion Financial Corp. 6 0.79 N/A -0.37 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides EZCORP Inc. and Medallion Financial Corp.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EZCORP Inc. 0.00% 2% 1.2% Medallion Financial Corp. 0.00% -3.4% -0.6%

Risk and Volatility

EZCORP Inc. has a 1.72 beta, while its volatility is 72.00% which is more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Medallion Financial Corp. on the other hand, has 1.45 beta which makes it 45.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for EZCORP Inc. and Medallion Financial Corp. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score EZCORP Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Medallion Financial Corp. 0 0 0 0.00

EZCORP Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 77.89% and an $14 average target price.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both EZCORP Inc. and Medallion Financial Corp. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 25.8% respectively. Insiders owned 2.2% of EZCORP Inc. shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 3.3% of Medallion Financial Corp.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) EZCORP Inc. -1.3% 2.82% -8.12% 3.68% -12.83% 27.43% Medallion Financial Corp. 4.38% -26.22% -27.39% -5.11% -2.53% 6.82%

For the past year EZCORP Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Medallion Financial Corp.

Summary

EZCORP Inc. beats on 8 of the 9 factors Medallion Financial Corp.

EZCORP, Inc. provides pawn loans in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Pawn, Mexico Pawn, and Other International. It offers pawn loans, which are non-recourse loans collateralized by tangible personal property, such as jewelry, consumer electronics, power tools, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and sells merchandise, including collateral forfeited from pawn lending operations and used merchandise purchased from customers. The company also offers payday loan services through its financial services stores. As of September 30, 2016, it operated approximately 786 locations comprising 520 United States pawn stores under the EZPAWN or Value Pawn & Jewelry names; 239 Mexico pawn stores under the EmpeÃ±o FÃ¡cil name; and 27 CASHMAX financial service stores in Canada. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

Medallion Financial Corp., through with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. It originates, acquires, and services loans that finance taxicab medallions and various types of commercial businesses. The company offers consumer loans for the purchase of recreational vehicles, boats, motorcycles, and trailers, as well as to finance small scale home improvements; and commercial loans for the purchase of equipment and related assets necessary to open a new business, or purchase or improvement of an existing business. It also provides secured mezzanine loans to businesses in various industries, including manufacturing, and various service providers; and asset based loans. In addition, the company offers other secured commercial loans to various businesses comprising retail trade and various service providers; and other debt, mezzanine, and equity investment capital to companies in various industries. Further, it raises deposits and conducts other banking activities. Medallion Financial Corp. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in New York, New York.