Comparing of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. (EYPT) and NanoString Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG)

Both EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:EYPT) and NanoString Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. 2 11.39 N/A -1.37 0.00 NanoString Technologies Inc. 27 7.09 N/A -2.74 0.00

Demonstrates EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. and NanoString Technologies Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. and NanoString Technologies Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -336.6% -122.8% NanoString Technologies Inc. 0.00% -166.7% -51.1%

Volatility and Risk

A 1.75 beta means EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s volatility is 75.00% more than Standard and Poor’s 500’s volatility. NanoString Technologies Inc. has a 1.06 beta and it is 6.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2 and a Quick Ratio of 1.9. Competitively, NanoString Technologies Inc.’s Current Ratio is 4.8 and has 4.5 Quick Ratio. NanoString Technologies Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is shown EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. and NanoString Technologies Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 NanoString Technologies Inc. 0 1 1 2.50

Competitively the consensus price target of NanoString Technologies Inc. is $30.5, which is potential 30.62% upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 62% of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 90.3% of NanoString Technologies Inc. shares. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.8%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.4% of NanoString Technologies Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. -4.79% -18.71% -16.77% -34.43% -38.5% -26.46% NanoString Technologies Inc. 2.14% 11.92% 26.53% 51.22% 189.26% 121.58%

For the past year EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend while NanoString Technologies Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

NanoString Technologies Inc. beats EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a specialty biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing ophthalmic products in indications with high unmet medical need to help improve the lives of patients with eye disorders. The company has developed three FDA-approved sustained-release treatments in ophthalmology, including DEXYCU (dexamethasone intraocular suspension), which is administered as a single intraocular dose at the end of ocular surgery for postoperative inflammation; ILUVIEN (fluocinolone acetonide intravitreal implant), a micro-insert for diabetic macular edema; and Retisert (fluocinolone acetonide intravitreal implant) for posterior uveitis. Its lead product candidate is Durasert, (fluocinolone acetonide intravitreal implant), a micro-insert for the treatment of non-infectious uveitis affecting the posterior segment of the eye. In addition, the company's pre-clinical development program focuses on using its core Durasert platform technology to deliver drugs to treat wet age-related macular degeneration, glaucoma, osteoarthritis, and other diseases. It has license agreements with Bausch and Lomb for Retisert product; a license agreement with Alimera for ocular applications of the ILUVIEN device; and a collaboration agreement with Pfizer for the Durasert device delivering latanoprost. The company was formerly known as pSivida Corp. and changed its name to EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in March 2018. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts.

NanoString Technologies, Inc. develops, manufactures, and sells life science tools for translational research and molecular diagnostic products worldwide. The company offers nCounter Analysis System, an automated, multi-application, digital detection, and counting system. It provides nCounter MAX and FLEX systems that include nCounter Prep Station, an automated liquid handling component that processes and prepares samples for data collection; and nCounter Digital Analyzer, which collects data from samples through the images of the immobilized fluorescent reporters in the sample cartridge and processing the data into output files. The company also offers nCounter SPRINT Profiler, an instrument that provides liquid handling steps and the digital analysis through use of a microfluidic cartridge; and nSolver Analysis Software, a data analysis program that enables researchers to check, normalize, and analyze their data. In addition, it provides custom CodeSets; and Pan Cancer pathways gene expression panels, including pathways, immune profiling, and progression panels, as well as nCounter Vantage 3D, other gene expression, miRNA expression, and cancer copy number variation panels. Further, the company offers nCounter Elements reagents that allow users to design customized assays for gene expression, copy number variation, and gene fusions; Master Kits, which include ancillary reagents and plasticware to setup and process samples in the nCounter Prep Station and nCounter Digital Analyzer; and nCounter Dx Analysis System and Prosigna molecular diagnostic test kits. It markets its systems and related consumables to researchers in academic, government, and biopharmaceutical laboratories, as well as to clinical laboratories and medical centers. NanoString Technologies, Inc. has collaboration with Celgene Corporation; Merck Sharp & Dohme Corp.; Medivation, Inc.; and Astellas Pharma, Inc. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.