Comparing of Eyenovia Inc. (EYEN) and Synlogic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBX)

As Biotechnology businesses, Eyenovia Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEN) and Synlogic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBX), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eyenovia Inc. 5 0.00 N/A -1.86 0.00 Synlogic Inc. 8 63.61 N/A -2.00 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Eyenovia Inc. and Synlogic Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eyenovia Inc. 0.00% -108.8% -97.2% Synlogic Inc. 0.00% -38.9% -33.6%

Liquidity

Eyenovia Inc. has a Current Ratio of 5.9 and a Quick Ratio of 5.9. Competitively, Synlogic Inc.’s Current Ratio is 11.5 and has 11.5 Quick Ratio. Synlogic Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Eyenovia Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 8.1% of Eyenovia Inc. shares and 82.8% of Synlogic Inc. shares. 4.6% are Eyenovia Inc.’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 25.2% of Synlogic Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Eyenovia Inc. -0.93% -25.81% -46.02% -3.04% -46.83% 11.93% Synlogic Inc. -9.95% -40.13% -35.81% -25.4% -39.74% -19.97%

For the past year Eyenovia Inc. has 11.93% stronger performance while Synlogic Inc. has -19.97% weaker performance.

Summary

On 5 of the 7 factors Synlogic Inc. beats Eyenovia Inc.

Eyenovia, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing a pipeline of ophthalmology products in the United States. It is developing MicroProst that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of chronic angle closure glaucoma; MicroStat that has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of mydriasis; MicroTears for the treatment of dry eye; and MicroPine for the treatment of myopia. The company was formerly known as PGP Holdings V, Inc. and changed its name to Eyenovia, Inc. in May 2014. Eyenovia, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is based in New York, New York.

Synlogic, Inc. develops synthetic biotic medicines for the treatment of patients with urea cycle disorder and phenylketonuria. The company is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.