Comparing of Eyenovia Inc. (EYEN) and PDS Biotechnology Corporation (NASDAQ:PDSB)

Eyenovia Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEN) and PDS Biotechnology Corporation (NASDAQ:PDSB) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eyenovia Inc. 5 0.00 N/A -1.86 0.00 PDS Biotechnology Corporation 7 0.00 N/A -11.32 0.00

Demonstrates Eyenovia Inc. and PDS Biotechnology Corporation earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eyenovia Inc. 0.00% -108.8% -97.2% PDS Biotechnology Corporation 0.00% -44.6% -34.7%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Eyenovia Inc. are 5.9 and 5.9. Competitively, PDS Biotechnology Corporation has 5 and 5 for Current and Quick Ratio. Eyenovia Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than PDS Biotechnology Corporation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Eyenovia Inc. and PDS Biotechnology Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 8.1% and 28.3% respectively. About 4.6% of Eyenovia Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 6.5% of PDS Biotechnology Corporation shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Eyenovia Inc. -0.93% -25.81% -46.02% -3.04% -46.83% 11.93% PDS Biotechnology Corporation 7.97% 7.62% 17.22% -20.92% -65.29% 1.25%

For the past year Eyenovia Inc. has stronger performance than PDS Biotechnology Corporation

Eyenovia, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing a pipeline of ophthalmology products in the United States. It is developing MicroProst that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of chronic angle closure glaucoma; MicroStat that has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of mydriasis; MicroTears for the treatment of dry eye; and MicroPine for the treatment of myopia. The company was formerly known as PGP Holdings V, Inc. and changed its name to Eyenovia, Inc. in May 2014. Eyenovia, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is based in New York, New York.