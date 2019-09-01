Comparing of Eyenovia Inc. (EYEN) and Mereo BioPharma Group plc (NASDAQ:MREO)

Eyenovia Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEN) and Mereo BioPharma Group plc (NASDAQ:MREO) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eyenovia Inc. 5 0.00 N/A -1.86 0.00 Mereo BioPharma Group plc 4 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Eyenovia Inc. and Mereo BioPharma Group plc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Eyenovia Inc. and Mereo BioPharma Group plc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eyenovia Inc. 0.00% -108.8% -97.2% Mereo BioPharma Group plc 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Eyenovia Inc. and Mereo BioPharma Group plc are owned by institutional investors at 8.1% and 0% respectively. About 4.6% of Eyenovia Inc.’s share are owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Eyenovia Inc. -0.93% -25.81% -46.02% -3.04% -46.83% 11.93% Mereo BioPharma Group plc 0% 1.49% -48.36% 0% 0% -60%

For the past year Eyenovia Inc. has 11.93% stronger performance while Mereo BioPharma Group plc has -60% weaker performance.

Eyenovia, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing a pipeline of ophthalmology products in the United States. It is developing MicroProst that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of chronic angle closure glaucoma; MicroStat that has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of mydriasis; MicroTears for the treatment of dry eye; and MicroPine for the treatment of myopia. The company was formerly known as PGP Holdings V, Inc. and changed its name to Eyenovia, Inc. in May 2014. Eyenovia, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is based in New York, New York.