Comparing of Eyenovia Inc. (EYEN) and Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INO)

Eyenovia Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEN) and Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INO), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eyenovia Inc. 5 0.00 N/A -1.86 0.00 Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3 28.51 N/A -0.99 0.00

Demonstrates Eyenovia Inc. and Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Eyenovia Inc. and Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eyenovia Inc. 0.00% -108.8% -97.2% Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -98.8% -61.3%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Eyenovia Inc. is 5.9 while its Current Ratio is 5.9. Meanwhile, Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 4.9 while its Quick Ratio is 4.9. Eyenovia Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Eyenovia Inc. and Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Eyenovia Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 5 3.00

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $10.4 consensus target price and a 381.48% potential upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 8.1% of Eyenovia Inc. shares and 44% of Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Insiders owned 4.6% of Eyenovia Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 2.5% of Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Eyenovia Inc. -0.93% -25.81% -46.02% -3.04% -46.83% 11.93% Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0% -8% -25% -45.24% -32.02% -31%

For the past year Eyenovia Inc. had bullish trend while Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Eyenovia Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Eyenovia, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing a pipeline of ophthalmology products in the United States. It is developing MicroProst that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of chronic angle closure glaucoma; MicroStat that has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of mydriasis; MicroTears for the treatment of dry eye; and MicroPine for the treatment of myopia. The company was formerly known as PGP Holdings V, Inc. and changed its name to Eyenovia, Inc. in May 2014. Eyenovia, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is based in New York, New York.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops active DNA immunotherapies and vaccines in combination with proprietary electroporation delivery devices to prevent and treat cancers and infectious diseases. Its SynCon immunotherapy design has the ability to break the immune systemÂ’s tolerance of cancerous cells; and SynCon product design is also intended to facilitate cross-strain protection against known, as well as new unmatched strains of pathogens, such as influenza. It has completed, current or planned clinical programs of its proprietary SynCon immunotherapies for HPV-caused pre-cancers and cancers, influenza, prostate cancer, breast/lung/pancreatic cancer, hepatitis C virus, hepatitis B virus, HIV, Ebola, Middle East Respiratory Syndrome, and Zika virus. The companyÂ’s partners and collaborators include MedImmune, LLC, the Wistar Institute, University of Pennsylvania, Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency, GeneOne Life Science, Plumbline Life Sciences, ApolloBio Corporation, Drexel University, the National Institutes of Health, HIV Vaccines Trial Network, National Cancer Institute, Genentech, and U.S. Military HIV Research Program. Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Plymouth Meeting, Pennsylvania.