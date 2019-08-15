Comparing of Eyenovia Inc. (EYEN) and HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOK)

This is therefore a comparing of the dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation in Eyenovia Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEN) and HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOK). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eyenovia Inc. 5 0.00 N/A -1.86 0.00 HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. 9 18.03 N/A -22.38 0.00

Table 1 highlights Eyenovia Inc. and HOOKIPA Pharma Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Eyenovia Inc. and HOOKIPA Pharma Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eyenovia Inc. 0.00% -108.8% -97.2% HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Eyenovia Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 5.9 and 5.9 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. are 5.6 and 5.6 respectively. Eyenovia Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to HOOKIPA Pharma Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is shown Eyenovia Inc. and HOOKIPA Pharma Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Eyenovia Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

On the other hand, HOOKIPA Pharma Inc.’s potential upside is 185.71% and its average target price is $20.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Eyenovia Inc. and HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 8.1% and 35.9%. Eyenovia Inc.’s share held by insiders are 4.6%. Competitively, 0.9% are HOOKIPA Pharma Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Eyenovia Inc. -0.93% -25.81% -46.02% -3.04% -46.83% 11.93% HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. 1.53% 8.32% -47.93% 0% 0% -47.93%

For the past year Eyenovia Inc. has 11.93% stronger performance while HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. has -47.93% weaker performance.

Summary

HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Eyenovia Inc.

Eyenovia, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing a pipeline of ophthalmology products in the United States. It is developing MicroProst that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of chronic angle closure glaucoma; MicroStat that has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of mydriasis; MicroTears for the treatment of dry eye; and MicroPine for the treatment of myopia. The company was formerly known as PGP Holdings V, Inc. and changed its name to Eyenovia, Inc. in May 2014. Eyenovia, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is based in New York, New York.