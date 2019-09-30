Comparing of Eyenovia Inc. (EYEN) and GlycoMimetics Inc. (NASDAQ:GLYC)

Both Eyenovia Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEN) and GlycoMimetics Inc. (NASDAQ:GLYC) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eyenovia Inc. 4 0.00 9.08M -1.86 0.00 GlycoMimetics Inc. 4 0.00 22.50M -1.18 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eyenovia Inc. 242,514,890.09% -108.8% -97.2% GlycoMimetics Inc. 593,166,719.39% -24.1% -23.1%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Eyenovia Inc. are 5.9 and 5.9. Competitively, GlycoMimetics Inc. has 23.9 and 23.9 for Current and Quick Ratio. GlycoMimetics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Eyenovia Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is delivered Eyenovia Inc. and GlycoMimetics Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Eyenovia Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 GlycoMimetics Inc. 0 2 0 2.00

On the other hand, GlycoMimetics Inc.’s potential upside is 25.00% and its consensus target price is $5.5.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 8.1% of Eyenovia Inc. shares and 0% of GlycoMimetics Inc. shares. Eyenovia Inc.’s share held by insiders are 4.6%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 1.31% of GlycoMimetics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Eyenovia Inc. -0.93% -25.81% -46.02% -3.04% -46.83% 11.93% GlycoMimetics Inc. 2.44% -23.02% -21.51% -17.66% -32.63% -2.53%

For the past year Eyenovia Inc. has 11.93% stronger performance while GlycoMimetics Inc. has -2.53% weaker performance.

Summary

GlycoMimetics Inc. beats Eyenovia Inc. on 9 of the 10 factors.

Eyenovia, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing a pipeline of ophthalmology products in the United States. It is developing MicroProst that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of chronic angle closure glaucoma; MicroStat that has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of mydriasis; MicroTears for the treatment of dry eye; and MicroPine for the treatment of myopia. The company was formerly known as PGP Holdings V, Inc. and changed its name to Eyenovia, Inc. in May 2014. Eyenovia, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is based in New York, New York.

GlycoMimetics, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of glycomimetic drugs to address unmet medical needs resulting from diseases in the United States. The company is developing its lead product candidates include rivipansel, a pan-selectin antagonist, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of vaso-occlusive crisis, a debilitating and painful condition that occurs periodically throughout the life of a person with sickle cell disease; and GMI-1271, an E-selectin antagonist to treat acute myeloid leukemia and other hematologic cancers. It is also developing GMI-1359, a drug candidate targeting E-selectin and CXCR4; and galectin-3 and galectin-9 inhibitors. The company has a collaborative research and development agreement with Pfizer Inc. GlycoMimetics, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland.