Comparing of Eyenovia Inc. (EYEN) and Assembly Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB)

This is therefore a comparing of the dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation in Eyenovia Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEN) and Assembly Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eyenovia Inc. 5 0.00 N/A -1.82 0.00 Assembly Biosciences Inc. 18 20.46 N/A -4.00 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Eyenovia Inc. and Assembly Biosciences Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eyenovia Inc. 0.00% -79.3% -73.2% Assembly Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -42.8% -31.8%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Eyenovia Inc. is 6.4 while its Current Ratio is 6.4. Meanwhile, Assembly Biosciences Inc. has a Current Ratio of 12 while its Quick Ratio is 12. Assembly Biosciences Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Eyenovia Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Eyenovia Inc. and Assembly Biosciences Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Eyenovia Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Assembly Biosciences Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

On the other hand, Assembly Biosciences Inc.’s potential upside is 247.39% and its consensus price target is $42.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Eyenovia Inc. and Assembly Biosciences Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 10% and 86.6%. Insiders owned 1.7% of Eyenovia Inc. shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 6.3% of Assembly Biosciences Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Eyenovia Inc. -15.26% -25.62% -3.77% 29.15% -39.88% 79.3% Assembly Biosciences Inc. -0.75% 7.98% -33.67% -31.79% -62.1% -29.44%

For the past year Eyenovia Inc. had bullish trend while Assembly Biosciences Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Assembly Biosciences Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors Eyenovia Inc.

Eyenovia, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing a pipeline of ophthalmology products in the United States. It is developing MicroProst that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of chronic angle closure glaucoma; MicroStat that has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of mydriasis; MicroTears for the treatment of dry eye; and MicroPine for the treatment of myopia. The company was formerly known as PGP Holdings V, Inc. and changed its name to Eyenovia, Inc. in May 2014. Eyenovia, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is based in New York, New York.

Assembly Biosciences, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops oral therapeutics for the treatment of hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection and novel class of oral synthetic live biotherapeutics to restore health to a dysbiotic microbiome in the United States. It is involved in developing core protein allosteric modulators that modulate the HBV core protein at various points in the viral lifecycle. The company also develops microbiome program, a platform that includes the identification and selection process to strain isolation and growth under current good manufacturing practice conditions; and a patent pending delivery system, GEMICEL, which allows for targeted oral delivery of live biologic and conventional therapies to the lower gastrointestinal tract. Its lead product candidate from the platform is AB-M101 that has been completed Phase Ia clinical trial to treat clostridium difficile infections. The company was formerly known as Ventrus Biosciences, Inc. and changed its name to Assembly Biosciences, Inc. in June 2014. Assembly Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Carmel, Indiana.