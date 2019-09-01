Comparing of Eyenovia Inc. (EYEN) and Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP)

Eyenovia Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEN) and Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and compare their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eyenovia Inc. 5 0.00 N/A -1.86 0.00 Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. 4 0.00 N/A -7.56 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Eyenovia Inc. and Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Eyenovia Inc. and Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eyenovia Inc. 0.00% -108.8% -97.2% Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -176% -114.9%

Liquidity

Eyenovia Inc.’s Current Ratio is 5.9 while its Quick Ratio is 5.9. On the competitive side is, Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. which has a 1.7 Current Ratio and a 1.7 Quick Ratio. Eyenovia Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Eyenovia Inc. and Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 8.1% and 8.5% respectively. Insiders held roughly 4.6% of Eyenovia Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 5.7% of Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Eyenovia Inc. -0.93% -25.81% -46.02% -3.04% -46.83% 11.93% Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.29% -6.4% -19.23% 0.29% -74.93% 21.53%

For the past year Eyenovia Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 6 factors Eyenovia Inc. beats Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Eyenovia, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing a pipeline of ophthalmology products in the United States. It is developing MicroProst that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of chronic angle closure glaucoma; MicroStat that has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of mydriasis; MicroTears for the treatment of dry eye; and MicroPine for the treatment of myopia. The company was formerly known as PGP Holdings V, Inc. and changed its name to Eyenovia, Inc. in May 2014. Eyenovia, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is based in New York, New York.