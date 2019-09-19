Comparing of Eyenovia Inc. (EYEN) and AquaBounty Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AQB)

Both Eyenovia Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEN) and AquaBounty Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AQB) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eyenovia Inc. 5 0.00 N/A -1.86 0.00 AquaBounty Technologies Inc. 3 388.64 N/A -0.77 0.00

In table 1 we can see Eyenovia Inc. and AquaBounty Technologies Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Eyenovia Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEN) and AquaBounty Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AQB)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eyenovia Inc. 0.00% -108.8% -97.2% AquaBounty Technologies Inc. 0.00% -44.4% -37.2%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Eyenovia Inc. are 5.9 and 5.9 respectively. Its competitor AquaBounty Technologies Inc.’s Current Ratio is 7.2 and its Quick Ratio is 7.2. AquaBounty Technologies Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Eyenovia Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Eyenovia Inc. and AquaBounty Technologies Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 8.1% and 57.7%. 4.6% are Eyenovia Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.2% are AquaBounty Technologies Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Eyenovia Inc. -0.93% -25.81% -46.02% -3.04% -46.83% 11.93% AquaBounty Technologies Inc. -1.75% 9.09% 50% 54.13% 17.48% 63.9%

For the past year Eyenovia Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than AquaBounty Technologies Inc.

Summary

AquaBounty Technologies Inc. beats Eyenovia Inc. on 6 of the 7 factors.

Eyenovia, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing a pipeline of ophthalmology products in the United States. It is developing MicroProst that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of chronic angle closure glaucoma; MicroStat that has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of mydriasis; MicroTears for the treatment of dry eye; and MicroPine for the treatment of myopia. The company was formerly known as PGP Holdings V, Inc. and changed its name to Eyenovia, Inc. in May 2014. Eyenovia, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is based in New York, New York.

AquaBounty Technologies, Inc., a biotechnology company, develops and markets products to enhance productivity in aquaculture. Its lead product is the AquAdvantage Salmon, a genetically modified animal for human consumption. The company was formerly known as Aqua Bounty Farms, Inc. and changed its name to AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. in June 2004. AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Maynard, Massachusetts. AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. is a subsidiary of Intrexon Corporation.