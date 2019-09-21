Comparing of EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. (EYEG) and Seattle Genetics Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)

Both EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEG) and Seattle Genetics Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. 4 3.27 N/A -0.19 0.00 Seattle Genetics Inc. 72 15.80 N/A -1.75 0.00

Table 1 highlights EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Seattle Genetics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Seattle Genetics Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -69.3% -48.4% Seattle Genetics Inc. 0.00% -21.4% -18%

Volatility & Risk

EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a beta of 1.99 and its 99.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Seattle Genetics Inc. is 103.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 2.03 beta.

Liquidity

EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 7.2 and 7.2 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Seattle Genetics Inc. are 3 and 2.7 respectively. EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Seattle Genetics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Seattle Genetics Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Seattle Genetics Inc. 0 1 3 2.75

Competitively Seattle Genetics Inc. has an average price target of $80.2, with potential upside of 8.36%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 40.1% of EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 0% of Seattle Genetics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 4.5% of EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 1.1% of Seattle Genetics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. -7.15% -14.35% -23.52% -57.85% -61.04% -55.6% Seattle Genetics Inc. 2.91% 10.77% 13% 0.77% 8.86% 33.62%

For the past year EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend while Seattle Genetics Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Seattle Genetics Inc. beats EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

EyeGate Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing drug compositions and drug delivery systems for treating diseases and disorders of the eye. The company is developing EGP-437 for the treatment of various inflammatory conditions of the eye, including the treatment of ocular inflammation and pain in post-surgical cataract patients; and uveitis, a debilitating form of intraocular inflammation of the anterior portion of the uvea. It is also developing the EyeGate Ocular Bandage Gel, a topically-applied eye drop formulation that has completed its first-in-man clinical trial for the management of corneal epithelial defects, as well as to accelerate re-epithelization of the ocular surface following surgery, injection, and other traumatic and non-traumatic conditions. In addition, the company is developing Eyegate II drug delivery system. It has license agreements with the University of Miami and its School of Medicine; subsidiaries of Valeant Pharmaceuticals International, Inc.; BioTime, Inc.; and the University of Utah Research Foundation. Eyegate Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

Seattle Genetics, Inc., a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes targeted therapies to treat cancer worldwide. It markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate for relapsed Hodgkin lymphoma and relapsed systemic anaplastic large cell lymphoma. The company also develops SGN-CD33A that is in Phase III clinical trial to evaluate SGN-CD33A in combination with hypomethylating agents in previously untreated older patients, as well as in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for patients with relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML); ASG-22ME, which is in Phase I clinical trial for Nectin-4-positive solid tumors, including bladder cancer; SGN-LIV1A that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for patients with LIV-1-positive metastatic breast cancer; and SGN-CD19A, which is in Phase II clinical trial for patients with relapsed DLBCL, as well as in Phase II trial for patients with newly diagnosed DLBCL. In addition, it is involved in developing SEA-CD40 that is in Phase I clinical trial for patients with solid tumors and hematologic malignancies; SGN-CD19B, which is in Phase I clinical trial ongoing for patients with relapsed or refractory aggressive B-cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma; SGN-CD123A that is in Phase I trial for patients with relapsed or refractory AML; SGN-CD352A, which is in Phase I clinical trial for patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; SGN-2FF that is in Phase I clinical trial for patients with advanced solid tumors; and ASG-15ME that is in Phase I clinical trial for patients with urothelial cancer. The company has collaborations for its ADC technology with various biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies, including AbbVie Biotechnology Ltd.; Bayer Pharma AG; Celldex Therapeutics, Inc.; Genentech, Inc.; GlaxoSmithKline LLC; Pfizer, Inc.; and Unum Therapeutics, Inc., as well as has co-development agreement with Agensys, Inc. and Genmab A/S. Seattle Genetics, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Bothell, Washington.