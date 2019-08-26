Comparing of EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. (EYEG) and Novelion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NVLN)

EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEG) and Novelion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NVLN) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and contrast their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. N/A 2.59 N/A -0.19 0.00 Novelion Therapeutics Inc. 1 0.09 N/A -5.68 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Novelion Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Novelion Therapeutics Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -69.3% -48.4% Novelion Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 133.4% -31.8%

Risk & Volatility

EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 99.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 1.99 beta. From a competition point of view, Novelion Therapeutics Inc. has a 2.12 beta which is 112.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 7.2 while its Current Ratio is 7.2. Meanwhile, Novelion Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 0.2 while its Quick Ratio is 0.2. EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Novelion Therapeutics Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Novelion Therapeutics Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 40.1% and 55.2%. About 4.5% of EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.1% of Novelion Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. -7.15% -14.35% -23.52% -57.85% -61.04% -55.6% Novelion Therapeutics Inc. -7.13% -18.75% -48% -30.33% -81.32% -22.62%

For the past year EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than Novelion Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Novelion Therapeutics Inc. beats on 4 of the 7 factors EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc.

EyeGate Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing drug compositions and drug delivery systems for treating diseases and disorders of the eye. The company is developing EGP-437 for the treatment of various inflammatory conditions of the eye, including the treatment of ocular inflammation and pain in post-surgical cataract patients; and uveitis, a debilitating form of intraocular inflammation of the anterior portion of the uvea. It is also developing the EyeGate Ocular Bandage Gel, a topically-applied eye drop formulation that has completed its first-in-man clinical trial for the management of corneal epithelial defects, as well as to accelerate re-epithelization of the ocular surface following surgery, injection, and other traumatic and non-traumatic conditions. In addition, the company is developing Eyegate II drug delivery system. It has license agreements with the University of Miami and its School of Medicine; subsidiaries of Valeant Pharmaceuticals International, Inc.; BioTime, Inc.; and the University of Utah Research Foundation. Eyegate Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

Novelion Therapeutics Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops a portfolio of therapies for individuals living with rare diseases. Its product portfolio includes MYALEPT (metreleptin), a recombinant analogue of human leptin, indicated as an adjunct to diet as replacement therapy to treat the complications of leptin deficiency in patients with congenital or acquired generalized lipodystrophy; and lomitapide hard capsule for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia in adults under the brand names of JUXTAPID and LOJUXTA. The companyÂ’s orphan drug-designated product candidate is zuretinol acetate, an oral synthetic retinoid, in late stage development for the treatment of inherited retinal disease caused by underlying mutations in retinal pigment epithelium protein 65 and lecithin: retinol acyltransferase genes. The company was formerly known as QLT Inc. and changed its name to Novelion Therapeutics Inc. in November 2016. Novelion Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.