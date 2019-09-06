Comparing of EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. (EYEG) and Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NAVB)

Since EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEG) and Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NAVB) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. 4 2.74 N/A -0.19 0.00 Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 2 15.29 N/A -1.33 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -69.3% -48.4% Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% -158.7%

Risk and Volatility

EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 99.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 1.99 beta. Competitively, Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc.’s 39.00% volatility makes it less volatile than S&P 500, because of the 0.61 beta.

Liquidity

EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 7.2 and a Quick Ratio of 7.2. Competitively, Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 0.9 and has 0.9 Quick Ratio. EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 40.1% of EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 5.1% of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Insiders held 4.5% of EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Comparatively, Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. has 51.2% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. -7.15% -14.35% -23.52% -57.85% -61.04% -55.6% Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. -1.66% -7.82% -74.62% -77.79% -82.23% -71.93%

For the past year EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. has stronger performance than Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 7 factors EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc.

EyeGate Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing drug compositions and drug delivery systems for treating diseases and disorders of the eye. The company is developing EGP-437 for the treatment of various inflammatory conditions of the eye, including the treatment of ocular inflammation and pain in post-surgical cataract patients; and uveitis, a debilitating form of intraocular inflammation of the anterior portion of the uvea. It is also developing the EyeGate Ocular Bandage Gel, a topically-applied eye drop formulation that has completed its first-in-man clinical trial for the management of corneal epithelial defects, as well as to accelerate re-epithelization of the ocular surface following surgery, injection, and other traumatic and non-traumatic conditions. In addition, the company is developing Eyegate II drug delivery system. It has license agreements with the University of Miami and its School of Medicine; subsidiaries of Valeant Pharmaceuticals International, Inc.; BioTime, Inc.; and the University of Utah Research Foundation. Eyegate Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of precision immunodiagnostic agents and immunotherapeutics. The company develops Manocept platform to target the CD206 mannose receptor expressed on activated macrophages; and NAV4694, a fluorine-18 labeled positron emission tomography imaging agent for use as an aid in the imaging and evaluation of patients with signs or symptoms of Alzheimers disease and mild cognitive impairment. It is also developing NAV5001, an Iodine-123 labeled single photon emission computed tomography imaging agent that is used as an aid in the diagnosis of Parkinsons disease and other movement disorders with potential use as a diagnostic aid in dementia; diagnostic substances, including technetium 99m tilmanocept and other diagnostic applications; and therapeutic development programs, such as therapeutic applications of its Manocept platform, as well as various development programs and therapeutics. Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. has research and development agreements with University of California, San Diego. The company was formerly known as Neoprobe Corporation and changed its name to Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. in January 2012. Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ohio.