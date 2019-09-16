Comparing of EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. (EYEG) and Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:HEB)

EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEG) and Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:HEB) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. 4 3.67 N/A -0.19 0.00 Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. 5 0.00 N/A -9.62 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Hemispherx Biopharma Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -69.3% -48.4% Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. 0.00% -189.3% -69%

Volatility & Risk

EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s current beta is 1.99 and it happens to be 99.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Hemispherx Biopharma Inc.’s beta is 0.78 which is 22.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 7.2 while its Quick Ratio is 7.2. On the competitive side is, Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. which has a 2.8 Current Ratio and a 2.8 Quick Ratio. EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Hemispherx Biopharma Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 40.1% of EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 3.7% of Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. shares. 4.5% are EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 6.5% of Hemispherx Biopharma Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. -7.15% -14.35% -23.52% -57.85% -61.04% -55.6% Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. -16.67% -46.83% -74.57% -75.83% -81.96% -70.49%

For the past year EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. was less bearish than Hemispherx Biopharma Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 7 factors EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Hemispherx Biopharma Inc.

EyeGate Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing drug compositions and drug delivery systems for treating diseases and disorders of the eye. The company is developing EGP-437 for the treatment of various inflammatory conditions of the eye, including the treatment of ocular inflammation and pain in post-surgical cataract patients; and uveitis, a debilitating form of intraocular inflammation of the anterior portion of the uvea. It is also developing the EyeGate Ocular Bandage Gel, a topically-applied eye drop formulation that has completed its first-in-man clinical trial for the management of corneal epithelial defects, as well as to accelerate re-epithelization of the ocular surface following surgery, injection, and other traumatic and non-traumatic conditions. In addition, the company is developing Eyegate II drug delivery system. It has license agreements with the University of Miami and its School of Medicine; subsidiaries of Valeant Pharmaceuticals International, Inc.; BioTime, Inc.; and the University of Utah Research Foundation. Eyegate Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

Hemispherx Biopharma, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the clinical development of drug therapies based on natural immune system enhancing technologies for the treatment of viral and immune based chronic disorders in the United States. The companyÂ’s approved products include Alferon N Injection, an injectable formulation of natural alpha interferon to treat a category of sexually transmitted disease infection; and Ampligen, a product approved for sale in Argentina for the treatment of chronic fatigue syndrome (CFS). It is also developing Ampligen for the treatment of CFS, Hepatitis B, HIV, renal cell carcinoma, and malignant melanoma; Alferon N Injection for the treatment of various categories of genital warts; and Alferon LDO, a low-dose oral liquid formulation of natural alpha interferon for the treatment of pandemic influenza, seasonal influenza, and other viruses. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.