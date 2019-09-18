Comparing of EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. (EYEG) and Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN)

Since EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEG) and Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. 4 3.69 N/A -0.19 0.00 Acceleron Pharma Inc. 43 60.90 N/A -2.76 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Acceleron Pharma Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEG) and Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -69.3% -48.4% Acceleron Pharma Inc. 0.00% -35.9% -33.4%

Volatility & Risk

EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a beta of 1.99 and its 99.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Acceleron Pharma Inc. on the other hand, has 1.16 beta which makes it 16.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 7.2 and 7.2 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Acceleron Pharma Inc. are 19.3 and 19.3 respectively. Acceleron Pharma Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Acceleron Pharma Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Acceleron Pharma Inc. 0 2 2 2.50

Competitively the consensus target price of Acceleron Pharma Inc. is $52.25, which is potential 20.81% upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 40.1% of EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 93.6% of Acceleron Pharma Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 4.5% of EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 0.6% of Acceleron Pharma Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. -7.15% -14.35% -23.52% -57.85% -61.04% -55.6% Acceleron Pharma Inc. 2.78% 3.39% 9.2% 4.8% 4% 0.25%

For the past year EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend while Acceleron Pharma Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 7 of the 8 factors Acceleron Pharma Inc. beats EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc.

EyeGate Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing drug compositions and drug delivery systems for treating diseases and disorders of the eye. The company is developing EGP-437 for the treatment of various inflammatory conditions of the eye, including the treatment of ocular inflammation and pain in post-surgical cataract patients; and uveitis, a debilitating form of intraocular inflammation of the anterior portion of the uvea. It is also developing the EyeGate Ocular Bandage Gel, a topically-applied eye drop formulation that has completed its first-in-man clinical trial for the management of corneal epithelial defects, as well as to accelerate re-epithelization of the ocular surface following surgery, injection, and other traumatic and non-traumatic conditions. In addition, the company is developing Eyegate II drug delivery system. It has license agreements with the University of Miami and its School of Medicine; subsidiaries of Valeant Pharmaceuticals International, Inc.; BioTime, Inc.; and the University of Utah Research Foundation. Eyegate Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

Acceleron Pharma Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for serious and rare diseases. Its therapeutic candidates include luspatercept to treat anemia and associated complications in patients with myelodysplastic syndromes and beta-thalassemia; and sotatercept for chronic kidney diseases. The companyÂ’s therapeutic candidates also include dalantercept, a tyrosine kinase inhibitor, which is in phase II clinical trials for renal cell carcinoma; and ACE-083 that is in phase II clinical trials for facioscapulohumeral dystrophy. It has collaboration, license, and option agreement with Celgene Corporation. The company was formerly known as Phoenix Pharma, Inc. Acceleron Pharma Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.