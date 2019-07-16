Comparing of Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) and BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP)

Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) and BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) compete with each other in the Major Integrated Oil & Gas sector. We will analyze and contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Exxon Mobil Corporation 77 1.17 N/A 4.34 17.60 BP p.l.c. 42 0.47 N/A 2.93 14.25

Demonstrates Exxon Mobil Corporation and BP p.l.c. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation. BP p.l.c. is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than Exxon Mobil Corporation. Company that currently has a higher price-to-earnings ratio means that it is the more expensive of the two businesses. Exxon Mobil Corporation is thus currently the expensive of the two stocks because it has a higher price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) and BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Exxon Mobil Corporation 0.00% 9.8% 5.3% BP p.l.c. 0.00% 9.8% 3.5%

Risk and Volatility

Exxon Mobil Corporation has a 0.9 beta, while its volatility is 10.00% which is less volatile than S&P 500. BP p.l.c.’s 21.00% less volatile than S&P 500 which is a result of the 0.79 beta.

Liquidity

Exxon Mobil Corporation has a Current Ratio of 0.8 and a Quick Ratio of 0.5. Competitively, BP p.l.c.’s Current Ratio is 1 and has 0.7 Quick Ratio. BP p.l.c.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Exxon Mobil Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Exxon Mobil Corporation and BP p.l.c.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Exxon Mobil Corporation 1 5 4 2.40 BP p.l.c. 0 0 1 3.00

Exxon Mobil Corporation has an average target price of $88.09, and a 16.01% upside potential. Meanwhile, BP p.l.c.’s consensus target price is $52, while its potential upside is 29.32%. Based on the analysts belief we can conclude, BP p.l.c. is looking more favorable than Exxon Mobil Corporation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 55.8% of Exxon Mobil Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors while 11.4% of BP p.l.c. are owned by institutional investors. Exxon Mobil Corporation’s share owned by insiders are 0.2%. Comparatively, BP p.l.c. has 0.5% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Exxon Mobil Corporation -0.61% -5.31% 0.16% -5.56% -6.67% 12% BP p.l.c. -1.21% -6.49% -2.04% 1.29% -9.98% 10.15%

For the past year Exxon Mobil Corporation was more bullish than BP p.l.c.

Summary

Exxon Mobil Corporation beats on 9 of the 11 factors BP p.l.c.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/South America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. The company operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. It also manufactures petroleum products; manufactures and markets commodity petrochemicals, including olefins, aromatics, polyethylene, and polypropylene plastics, as well as various specialty products; and transports and sells crude oil, natural gas, and petroleum products. The company has approximately 35,047 gross and 29,375 net operated wells. Exxon Mobil Corporation has collaboration agreements with Eagle LNG Partners LLC and Crowley Maritime Corporation to collaborate on the development of LNG as a marine fuel. The company was founded in 1870 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

BP p.l.c. operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment engages in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of natural gas, including liquefied natural gas (LNG), and power and natural gas liquids (NGLs). It also owns and manages crude oil and natural gas pipelines; processing facilities and export terminals; and LNG processing facilities and transportation, as well as engages in NGLs processing business. The Downstream segment refines, manufactures, markets, transports, supplies, and trades in crude oil, petroleum, and petrochemical products and related services to wholesale and retail customers. It offers gasoline, diesel, and aviation fuel; lubricants, and related products and services to the automotive, industrial, marine, and energy markets under the Castrol, BP, and Aral brands; and petrochemical products, such as purified terephthalic acid, paraxylene, acetic acid, olefins and derivatives, and specialty petrochemical products. The Rosneft segment engages in the exploration and production of hydrocarbons, as well as jet fuel, bunkering, bitumen, and lubricants activities. This segment also owns and operates 13 refineries in Russia; and approximately 2,950 retail service stations in Russia and internationally. The company also produces bioethanol and biobutanol; exports power generated from sugar cane waste to the local grid; transports hydrocarbon products through time-chartered and spot-chartered vessels; and holds interests in 14 onshore wind farms with a generation capacity of 1,452 megawatts. BP p.l.c. was founded in 1889 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.