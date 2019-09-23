Comparing of Extreme Networks Inc. (EXTR) and Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR)

This is therefore a contrasting of the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership in Extreme Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) and Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR). The two are both Communication Equipment companies that compete with one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Extreme Networks Inc. 7 0.92 N/A -0.16 0.00 Maxar Technologies Inc. 7 0.27 N/A -23.01 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Extreme Networks Inc. and Maxar Technologies Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Extreme Networks Inc. and Maxar Technologies Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Extreme Networks Inc. 0.00% -12.2% -2% Maxar Technologies Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Volatility and Risk

A 1.59 beta means Extreme Networks Inc.’s volatility is 59.00% more than Standard and Poor’s 500’s volatility. Maxar Technologies Inc.’s 41.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 volatility due to the stock’s 0.59 beta.

Liquidity

1.3 and 1.1 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Extreme Networks Inc. Its rival Maxar Technologies Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 0.8 and 0.8 respectively. Extreme Networks Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Maxar Technologies Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Extreme Networks Inc. and Maxar Technologies Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Extreme Networks Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Maxar Technologies Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

On the other hand, Maxar Technologies Inc.’s potential upside is 31.87% and its average target price is $12.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 81.9% of Extreme Networks Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 85.8% of Maxar Technologies Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Extreme Networks Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.7%. Insiders Competitively, owned 1.8% of Maxar Technologies Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Extreme Networks Inc. 12.28% 23.52% 19.01% 10% -3.21% 33.44% Maxar Technologies Inc. -10.57% -7.07% 44.03% 31.43% -85.78% -38.46%

For the past year Extreme Networks Inc. had bullish trend while Maxar Technologies Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Extreme Networks Inc. beats Maxar Technologies Inc.

Extreme Networks, Inc. provides software-driven networking solutions for enterprise customers worldwide. The company designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment; and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls. It offers edge/access Ethernet switching systems that delivers Ethernet connectivity for edge of the network; aggregation/core Ethernet switching systems for aggregation, top-of-rack, and campus core environments; data center switching systems for enterprises and cloud data centers; and wireless access point products, as well as distributed Wi-Fi networks. The company also provides ExtremeControl, a network access control solution that allows the enterprises to unify the security of their wired and wireless networks with visibility and control over users, devices, and applications; and ExtremeAnalytics, a network-powered application analytics and optimization solution, which captures, aggregates, analyzes, correlates, and reports network data that enables in decision making and enhancing business performance. In addition, it offers ExtremeCloud, a wired and wireless cloud network management solution, which offers advanced visibility and control over users and applications. The company sells and markets its products through distributors, resellers, and field sales organizations. It serves enterprises and organizations in education, healthcare, manufacturing, hospitality, transportation, and logistics, as well as government agencies. Extreme Networks, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Maxar Technologies Ltd., a communications and information company, provides operational solutions to commercial and government organizations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Communications, and Surveillance and Intelligence. The Communications segment offers solutions for the delivery of a range of services, including television and radio distribution, broadband Internet, and mobile communications. This segment supplies communication satellites, satellite payloads, satellite antenna subsystems, and associated ground infrastructure and support services for communication satellite operators, communication satellite manufacturers, and government agencies. The Surveillance and Intelligence segment provides space-based and airborne surveillance solutions, imaging satellite ground systems, geospatial information services, and associated support services. It serves government and commercial customers, including space agencies, defense and civil departments, intelligence agencies, aerospace prime contractors, aviation authorities, imaging satellite services operators, oil and gas companies, etc. This segment also supplies robotic systems for the space and terrestrial markets. Maxar Technologies Ltd. also provides satellites and space systems and high resolution earth imagery and geospatial solutions. The company was formerly known as MacDonald, Dettwiler and Associates Ltd. and changed its name to Maxar Technologies Ltd. in October 2017. Maxar Technologies Ltd. was founded in 1969 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.