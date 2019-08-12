Comparing of Extraction Oil & Gas Inc. (XOG) and Roan Resources Inc. (NYSE:ROAN)

Both Extraction Oil & Gas Inc. (NASDAQ:XOG) and Roan Resources Inc. (NYSE:ROAN) are Independent Oil & Gas companies, competing one another. We will contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Extraction Oil & Gas Inc. 4 0.61 N/A 0.28 13.06 Roan Resources Inc. 5 0.40 N/A -1.54 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Extraction Oil & Gas Inc. and Roan Resources Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Extraction Oil & Gas Inc. 0.00% 3.1% 1.3% Roan Resources Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

0.6 and 0.5 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Extraction Oil & Gas Inc. Its rival Roan Resources Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 0.7 and 0.7 respectively. Roan Resources Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Extraction Oil & Gas Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Extraction Oil & Gas Inc. and Roan Resources Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Extraction Oil & Gas Inc. 0 1 1 2.50 Roan Resources Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Extraction Oil & Gas Inc.’s upside potential is 58.92% at a $6.5 consensus target price. Competitively Roan Resources Inc. has a consensus target price of $10, with potential upside of 817.43%. The information presented earlier suggests that Roan Resources Inc. looks more robust than Extraction Oil & Gas Inc. as far as analyst belief.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Extraction Oil & Gas Inc. and Roan Resources Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 95.2% respectively. About 3.3% of Extraction Oil & Gas Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.5% of Roan Resources Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Extraction Oil & Gas Inc. -10.17% -15.3% -17% -10.39% -75.64% -13.52% Roan Resources Inc. 0% -28.14% -77.86% -89.03% -93.42% -85.68%

For the past year Extraction Oil & Gas Inc. has stronger performance than Roan Resources Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 10 factors Extraction Oil & Gas Inc. beats Roan Resources Inc.

Extraction Oil & Gas, Inc., an independent oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid reserves in the Rocky Mountains regions, primarily in the Wattenberg Field of the Denver-Julesburg (DJ) Basin of Colorado. As of December 31, 2016, it had approximately 109,400 net acres of contiguous acreage blocks in the productive areas of DJ Basin; held approximately 113,700 net acres outside of the Core DJ Basin; had estimated proved reserves of approximately 238.1 MMBoe; and had 1,014 gross producing wells. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado. Extraction Oil & Gas, Inc. is a subsidiary of PRE Resources, LLC.

Roan Resources, Inc., an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of unconventional oil and natural gas reserves. It holds interests in various assets that cover approximately 150,000 net acres located in Merge, SCOOP, and STACK plays of the Anadarko Basin in Oklahoma. The company is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. Roan Resources, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Roan Holdings, LLC.