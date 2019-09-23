Comparing of Extraction Oil & Gas Inc. (XOG) and Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS)

Both Extraction Oil & Gas Inc. (NASDAQ:XOG) and Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS) are Independent Oil & Gas companies, competing one another. We will compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Extraction Oil & Gas Inc. 4 0.47 N/A 0.28 13.06 Kosmos Energy Ltd. 6 2.16 N/A -0.26 0.00

Demonstrates Extraction Oil & Gas Inc. and Kosmos Energy Ltd. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Extraction Oil & Gas Inc. and Kosmos Energy Ltd.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Extraction Oil & Gas Inc. 0.00% 3.1% 1.3% Kosmos Energy Ltd. 0.00% -11.1% -2.4%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Extraction Oil & Gas Inc. are 0.6 and 0.5. Competitively, Kosmos Energy Ltd. has 1.2 and 1 for Current and Quick Ratio. Kosmos Energy Ltd.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Extraction Oil & Gas Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for Extraction Oil & Gas Inc. and Kosmos Energy Ltd. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Extraction Oil & Gas Inc. 1 1 0 2.50 Kosmos Energy Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00

Extraction Oil & Gas Inc.’s average price target is $5, while its potential upside is 58.48%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 0% of Extraction Oil & Gas Inc. shares and 93.6% of Kosmos Energy Ltd. shares. Insiders owned roughly 3.3% of Extraction Oil & Gas Inc.’s shares. Competitively, 2% are Kosmos Energy Ltd.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Extraction Oil & Gas Inc. -10.17% -15.3% -17% -10.39% -75.64% -13.52% Kosmos Energy Ltd. 4.34% -6.24% -9.35% 17.15% -21.85% 47.67%

For the past year Extraction Oil & Gas Inc. has -13.52% weaker performance while Kosmos Energy Ltd. has 47.67% stronger performance.

Summary

On 5 of the 9 factors Extraction Oil & Gas Inc. beats Kosmos Energy Ltd.

Extraction Oil & Gas, Inc., an independent oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid reserves in the Rocky Mountains regions, primarily in the Wattenberg Field of the Denver-Julesburg (DJ) Basin of Colorado. As of December 31, 2016, it had approximately 109,400 net acres of contiguous acreage blocks in the productive areas of DJ Basin; held approximately 113,700 net acres outside of the Core DJ Basin; had estimated proved reserves of approximately 238.1 MMBoe; and had 1,014 gross producing wells. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado. Extraction Oil & Gas, Inc. is a subsidiary of PRE Resources, LLC.

Kosmos Energy Ltd. explores for and produces oil and gas in Africa and South America. Its asset portfolio includes production and other development projects in offshore Ghana, as well as exploration licenses with hydrocarbon potential offshore Sao Tome and Principe, Suriname, Morocco, and Western Sahara. The company was founded in 2003 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.