Comparing of Extra Space Storage Inc. (EXR) and Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT)

We are contrasting Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) and Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT) on their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are REIT – Industrial companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Extra Space Storage Inc. 100 11.19 N/A 3.11 34.31 Uniti Group Inc. 13 1.64 N/A 0.04 237.44

Demonstrates Extra Space Storage Inc. and Uniti Group Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation. Uniti Group Inc. appears to has lower revenue and earnings than Extra Space Storage Inc. Business that presently has a lower P/E ratio means that it is the more affordable of the two businesses. Extra Space Storage Inc.’s current P/E ratio is lower than that of Uniti Group Inc., which means that it is the affordable of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Extra Space Storage Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Uniti Group Inc. 0.00% -1.1% 0.4%

Volatility & Risk

Extra Space Storage Inc. has a beta of 0.33 and its 67.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Uniti Group Inc.’s 10.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.1 beta.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for Extra Space Storage Inc. and Uniti Group Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Extra Space Storage Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Uniti Group Inc. 2 2 0 2.50

The average target price of Extra Space Storage Inc. is $91, with potential downside of -16.13%. Competitively Uniti Group Inc. has a consensus target price of $11.5, with potential upside of 24.46%. Based on the results given earlier, Uniti Group Inc. is looking more favorable than Extra Space Storage Inc., analysts view.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 0% of Extra Space Storage Inc. shares and 70.6% of Uniti Group Inc. shares. About 1.4% of Extra Space Storage Inc.’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.5% of Uniti Group Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Extra Space Storage Inc. 3% 4.77% 7.26% 17.39% 12.92% 17.74% Uniti Group Inc. -8.84% -16.99% -48.59% -48.33% -49.53% -34.43%

For the past year Extra Space Storage Inc. has 17.74% stronger performance while Uniti Group Inc. has -34.43% weaker performance.

Summary

Extra Space Storage Inc. beats on 7 of the 12 factors Uniti Group Inc.

Extra Space Storage, Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. It engages in property management and development activities that include acquiring, managing, developing, and selling, as well as the rental of self-storage facilities. As of December 31, 2006, Extra Space Storage owned interests in 567 properties located in 32 states and Washington, D.C., as well as managed 74 properties owned by franchisees or third parties. As a REIT, the company would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. The company was founded in 1977 and is based in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Uniti Group Inc., an internally managed real estate investment trust, engages in the acquisition and construction of mission critical communications industry in the United States and Mexico. It operates in four business segments: Leasing, Fiber Infrastructure, Towers, and Consumer CLEC. The company engages in the acquisition and leasing of mission-critical communications assets, such as fiber, data centers, consumer broadband, coaxial and upgradeable copper assets. It also provides infrastructure solutions, including cell site backhaul and small cell for wireless operators and Ethernet; and wavelengths and dark fiber for telecommunications carriers and enterprises. In addition, the company builds, owns, and operates telecommunications towers for wireless carriers, as well as provides local telephone, high-speed Internet, and long distance service to approximately 37,000 customers. Its fiber network consists of 605,000 strand miles of fiber and approximately 5,450 customer connections, as well as operates 468 wireless communication towers. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for U.S. federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. The company was formerly known as Communications Sales & Leasing, Inc. and changed its name to Uniti Group Inc. in February 2017. Uniti Group Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Little Rock, Arkansas.