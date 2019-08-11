Comparing of Extended Stay America Inc. (STAY) and Expedia Group Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Extended Stay America Inc. (NASDAQ:STAY) and Expedia Group Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) have been rivals in the Lodging for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Extended Stay America Inc. 17 2.29 N/A 0.63 26.46 Expedia Group Inc. 125 1.63 N/A 2.85 46.58

Demonstrates Extended Stay America Inc. and Expedia Group Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation. Expedia Group Inc. has higher revenue and earnings than Extended Stay America Inc. Business that currently has a lower price-to-earnings ratio means that it is the more affordable of the two businesses. Extended Stay America Inc.’s current price-to-earnings ratio is lower than that of Expedia Group Inc., which means that it is the affordable of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Extended Stay America Inc. 0.00% 14.9% 3% Expedia Group Inc. 0.00% 14.7% 3.1%

Volatility and Risk

A 1.07 beta indicates that Extended Stay America Inc. is 7.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500. Expedia Group Inc.’s 9.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 1.09 beta.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is delivered Extended Stay America Inc. and Expedia Group Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Extended Stay America Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Expedia Group Inc. 0 1 2 2.67

On the other hand, Expedia Group Inc.’s potential upside is 22.56% and its consensus target price is $158.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 0% of Extended Stay America Inc. shares and 91.7% of Expedia Group Inc. shares. About 0.8% of Extended Stay America Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, Expedia Group Inc. has 0.6% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Extended Stay America Inc. 2.64% 0.12% -7.37% 0.06% -21.02% 7.87% Expedia Group Inc. -3.69% -0.38% 3.05% 11.15% -1.54% 17.83%

For the past year Extended Stay America Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Expedia Group Inc.

Summary

Expedia Group Inc. beats Extended Stay America Inc. on 10 of the 11 factors.

Extended Stay America, Inc. owns and operates hotels in the United States and Canada. As of December 31, 2016, the company had 629 hotels with approximately 69,400 consisting of 626 hotels with approximately 68,900 rooms under the Extended Stay America brand; and 3 hotels with 500 rooms under the Extended Stay Canada brand. It serves customers in the mid-priced extended stay segment. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Expedia, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Core OTA, Trivago, Egencia, and HomeAway. It facilitates the booking of hotel rooms, airline seats, car rentals, and destination services from its travel suppliers; and acts as an agent in the transactions. The company serves leisure and corporate travelers, offline retail travel agents, and travel service providers through Expedia.com, Hotels.com, Hotwire.com, Wotif.com, Wotif.co.nz, lastminute.com.au, lastminute.com.nz, travel.com.au, CarRentals.com, and Orbitz.com Websites; and Travelocity, HomeAway, Egencia, trivago, Classic Vacations, Expedia Local Expert, and Expedia CruiseShipCenters brands, as well as Expedia Affiliate Network. It also engages in advertising and media business. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Bellevue, Washington.