Comparing of ExlService Holdings Inc. (EXLS) and frontdoor inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR)

Both ExlService Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) and frontdoor inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR) are each other’s competitor in the Business Services industry. Thus the compare of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ExlService Holdings Inc. 63 2.42 N/A 1.38 49.70 frontdoor inc. 40 3.20 N/A 1.47 31.15

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of ExlService Holdings Inc. and frontdoor inc. frontdoor inc. seems to has lower revenue, but higher earnings compared to ExlService Holdings Inc. The company that is currently more expensive of the two stocks is the one that has a higher price-to-earnings ratio. ExlService Holdings Inc. is thus currently the expensive of the two stocks because it has a higher price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 represents ExlService Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) and frontdoor inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ExlService Holdings Inc. 0.00% 8% 4.7% frontdoor inc. 0.00% -107.8% 11.6%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of ExlService Holdings Inc. are 3.4 and 3.4 respectively. Its competitor frontdoor inc.’s Current Ratio is 1 and its Quick Ratio is 1. ExlService Holdings Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than frontdoor inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for ExlService Holdings Inc. and frontdoor inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ExlService Holdings Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 frontdoor inc. 0 1 3 2.75

Meanwhile, frontdoor inc.’s consensus target price is $44.17, while its potential downside is -13.20%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 94.5% of ExlService Holdings Inc. shares and 89.93% of frontdoor inc. shares. ExlService Holdings Inc.’s share held by insiders are 1.1%. Comparatively, 0.1% are frontdoor inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ExlService Holdings Inc. 5.15% 4.51% 12.72% 21.11% 15.89% 30.73% frontdoor inc. 2.86% 4.13% 28.89% 55.45% 0% 71.51%

For the past year ExlService Holdings Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than frontdoor inc.

ExlService Holdings, Inc. provides operations management and analytics services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Operations Management, and Analytics. The Operations Management segment offers business process management (BPM) services to the insurance industry in the areas of claims processing, subrogation, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business processing, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer services. This segment also provides BPM services related to the care management/population health, payment integrity, revenue optimization and customer engagement for the healthcare industry; BPM services related to business processes in corporate and leisure travel, such as reservations, customer service, fulfillment, and finance and accounting; and finance and accounting BPM services, including procure-to-pay, order-to-cash, hire-to-retire, record-to-report, regulatory reporting, financial planning and analysis, audit and assurance, and treasury and tax processes. In addition, this segment offers BPM services for banking and financial services industry comprising residential mortgage lending, retail banking and credit cards, commercial banking, and investment management; BPM services related to enhancing operating models, improving customer experience, reducing costs, shortening turnaround time, and simplifying compliance for clients; and industry-specific transformational services. The Analytics segment provides predictive and prescriptive analytics in the areas of customer acquisition and lifecycle management, risk underwriting and pricing, operational effectiveness, credit and operational risk monitoring and governance, regulatory reporting, and data management. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

frontdoor, inc. operates a home services platform that provides home service plans to homeowners in the United States. It provides services under the HSA, OneGuard, Landmark, and American Home Shield brand names. The company serves homeowners who require assistance with technical home repair issues by utilizing its network of pre-qualified professional contractor firms. The company was formerly known as AHS Holding Company, Inc. and changed its name to frontdoor, inc. in July 2018. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Memphis, Tennessee. frontdoor, inc. is a subsidiary of ServiceMaster Global Holdings, Inc.