Comparing of ExlService Holdings Inc. (EXLS) and CBIZ Inc. (NYSE:CBZ)

We will be comparing the differences between ExlService Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) and CBIZ Inc. (NYSE:CBZ) as far as institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Business Services industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ExlService Holdings Inc. 62 2.49 N/A 1.38 49.70 CBIZ Inc. 20 1.37 N/A 1.13 20.74

Table 1 highlights ExlService Holdings Inc. and CBIZ Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. CBIZ Inc. is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than ExlService Holdings Inc. When business has higher P/E means it is more expensive than its counterpart presently. ExlService Holdings Inc.’s shares have been trading at higher P/E ratio which means it is presently more expensive than CBIZ Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides ExlService Holdings Inc. and CBIZ Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ExlService Holdings Inc. 0.00% 8% 4.7% CBIZ Inc. 0.00% 10.5% 5.1%

Risk & Volatility

ExlService Holdings Inc. is 6.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 1.06 beta. CBIZ Inc.’s 0.35 beta is the reason why it is 65.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of ExlService Holdings Inc. are 3.4 and 3.4. Competitively, CBIZ Inc. has 1.5 and 1.5 for Current and Quick Ratio. ExlService Holdings Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than CBIZ Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for ExlService Holdings Inc. and CBIZ Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ExlService Holdings Inc. 0 1 2 2.67 CBIZ Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The average price target of ExlService Holdings Inc. is $67.67, with potential downside of -1.97%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 94.5% of ExlService Holdings Inc. shares and 90.3% of CBIZ Inc. shares. Insiders held roughly 1.1% of ExlService Holdings Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 2.6% of CBIZ Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ExlService Holdings Inc. 5.15% 4.51% 12.72% 21.11% 15.89% 30.73% CBIZ Inc. 6.76% 17.56% 17.85% 19.54% 6.23% 18.63%

For the past year ExlService Holdings Inc. has stronger performance than CBIZ Inc.

Summary

ExlService Holdings Inc. beats on 10 of the 11 factors CBIZ Inc.

ExlService Holdings, Inc. provides operations management and analytics services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Operations Management, and Analytics. The Operations Management segment offers business process management (BPM) services to the insurance industry in the areas of claims processing, subrogation, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business processing, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer services. This segment also provides BPM services related to the care management/population health, payment integrity, revenue optimization and customer engagement for the healthcare industry; BPM services related to business processes in corporate and leisure travel, such as reservations, customer service, fulfillment, and finance and accounting; and finance and accounting BPM services, including procure-to-pay, order-to-cash, hire-to-retire, record-to-report, regulatory reporting, financial planning and analysis, audit and assurance, and treasury and tax processes. In addition, this segment offers BPM services for banking and financial services industry comprising residential mortgage lending, retail banking and credit cards, commercial banking, and investment management; BPM services related to enhancing operating models, improving customer experience, reducing costs, shortening turnaround time, and simplifying compliance for clients; and industry-specific transformational services. The Analytics segment provides predictive and prescriptive analytics in the areas of customer acquisition and lifecycle management, risk underwriting and pricing, operational effectiveness, credit and operational risk monitoring and governance, regulatory reporting, and data management. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

CBIZ, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides professional business services, products, and solutions in the United States and Canada. It offers its services through three practice groups: Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, and National Practices. The Financial Services practice group provides accounting and tax, government health care consulting, financial advisory, valuation, litigation support, risk and advisory, real estate consulting, and internal audit outsourcing services. The Benefits and Insurance Services practice group offers health benefits consulting, employee benefits consulting and brokerage, property and casualty brokerage, retirement plan advisory, payroll, human capital advisory, actuarial, life insurance, and other services. The National Practices practice group provides managed networking and hardware, and health care consulting services. The company primarily serves small and midsized businesses, as well as individuals, governmental entities, and not-for-profit enterprises. CBIZ, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio.