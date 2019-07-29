Comparing of EXFO Inc. (EXFO) and Its Rivals

EXFO Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFO) is a company in the Communication Equipment industry and that’s how we contrast it to its competitors. The comparing will be based on the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

26.9% of EXFO Inc.’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.92% of all Communication Equipment’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. On other hand EXFO Inc. has 61.8% of its shares held by company insiders vs. an average of 11.23% insiders ownership for its competitors.

Profitability

Table 1 has EXFO Inc. and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EXFO Inc. 0.00% -6.90% -4.30% Industry Average 5.95% 37.09% 7.17%

Valuation and Earnings

In next table we are comparing EXFO Inc. and its competitors’ valuation, net income and gross revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio EXFO Inc. N/A 4 0.00 Industry Average 86.18M 1.45B 77.66

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows summary of current ratings for EXFO Inc. and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score EXFO Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.20 2.20 2.44 2.69

The competitors have a potential upside of 88.13%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of EXFO Inc. and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) EXFO Inc. -4.59% 5.08% 33.54% 46.62% 16.04% 52.82% Industry Average 4.03% 14.75% 18.48% 20.76% 34.73% 31.70%

For the past year EXFO Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than the average for its competitors.

Liquidity

EXFO Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.4 and a Quick Ratio of 1. Competitively, EXFO Inc.’s competitors Current Ratio is 3.41 and has 2.72 Quick Ratio. EXFO Inc.’s rivals have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than EXFO Inc.

Risk & Volatility

A beta of 1.19 shows that EXFO Inc. is 19.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, EXFO Inc.’s competitors’ beta is 1.10 which is 9.93% more volatile than S&P 500.

Dividends

EXFO Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

EXFO Inc.’s rivals beat EXFO Inc. on 3 of the 4 factors.

EXFO Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets test, service assurance, and analytics solutions for fixed and mobile network operators, communications service providers, Web-scale operators, and network equipment manufacturers in the telecommunications industry worldwide. It offers field-test platforms, including FTB-1 Pro platform, a single-slot modular platform for optic, copper, Ethernet, and multiservice testing applications; FTB-2 Pro platform that hosts two single-slot test modules; and FTB-500 platform for datacom testing, optical time domain reflectometer analysis, optical loss, Ethernet, and multiservice transport testing. The company also provides wireless test equipment comprising 2G, 3G, and 4G/long-term evolution network simulators; and wireline/wireless service assurance systems, including The EXFO Worx System, a hardware and software solution that delivers service monitoring for IP networks. In addition, it offers IQS-600 platform that runs around 100 optical test modules using a single controller unit; various test modules; protocol analyzers to verify correct network behavior; network simulators for regression and load testing applications; and mobile communications intelligence tools for police, armed forces, and other governmental organizations to fight organized crime and terrorists. Further, the company provides EXFO Xtract, an open analytics software solution. It sells products through its direct sales force, sales representatives, and distributors. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Quebec, Canada. EXFO Inc. is a subsidiary of G. Lamonde Investissements Financiers Inc.