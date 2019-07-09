Comparing of Exelixis Inc. (EXEL) and XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:XTLB)

Exelixis Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) and XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:XTLB), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Exelixis Inc. 22 7.40 N/A 2.08 9.28 XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. 2 0.00 N/A 0.58 3.85

Table 1 demonstrates Exelixis Inc. and XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than Exelixis Inc. The business that is more expensive between the two has a higher P/E ratio. Exelixis Inc. is presently more expensive than XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd., because it’s trading at a higher P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Exelixis Inc. and XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Exelixis Inc. 0.00% 59.6% 53.1% XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. 0.00% 42.6% 41.3%

Volatility & Risk

Exelixis Inc. has a 2.07 beta, while its volatility is 107.00%, thus making it more volatile than S&P 500. XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd.’s 2.00% more volatile than S&P 500 volatility due to the stock’s 1.02 beta.

Liquidity

7.6 and 7.5 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Exelixis Inc. Its rival XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 32.4 and 32.4 respectively. XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Exelixis Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for Exelixis Inc. and XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Exelixis Inc. 0 1 2 2.67 XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00

Exelixis Inc.’s upside potential is 58.79% at a $33.33 average target price.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Exelixis Inc. and XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 78.3% and 11.6%. Insiders held 1.4% of Exelixis Inc. shares. Competitively, XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. has 1% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Exelixis Inc. -4.87% -15.99% -12.34% 15.96% -6.75% -1.73% XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. -3.62% -4.03% -10.56% -10.92% 36.34% 29.25%

For the past year Exelixis Inc. has -1.73% weaker performance while XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. has 29.25% stronger performance.

Summary

On 10 of the 11 factors Exelixis Inc. beats XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd.

Exelixis, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines with the potential to enhance care and outcomes for people with cancer. The companyÂ’s products include CABOMETYX for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma, who have received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ for the treatment of patients with progressive, metastatic medullary thyroid carcinoma. Its CABOMETYX and COMETRIQ are derived from cabozantinib, an inhibitor of multiple tyrosine kinases, including MET, AXL, and VEGF receptors, which has shown clinical anti-tumor activity in approximately 20 forms of cancer and is the subject of a broad clinical development program. It also offers COTELLIC (cobimetinib), a selective inhibitor of MEK, in combination with vemurafenib for the treatment of patients with BRAF V600E or V600K mutation-positive advanced melanoma in the United States; and in combination with vemurafenib in other territories, including the European Union, Switzerland, Canada, Australia, and Brazil. Exelixis, Inc. has collaboration and license agreements with Ipsen Pharma SAS, Genentech, Inc., GlaxoSmithKline, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Sanofi, Merck, and Daiichi Sankyo Company Limited for the development and commercialization of various compounds and programs. The company was formerly known as Exelixis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Exelixis, Inc. in February 2000. Exelixis, Inc. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the acquisition and development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. Its lead drug candidate is hCDR1, a Phase II-ready asset for the treatment of systemic lupus erythematosus and SjogrenÂ’s syndrome. The company also develops recombinant human erythropoietin for the treatment of multiple myeloma patients. XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. has a licensing agreement with Yeda Research and Development Company Limited for the research, development, and commercialization of hCDR1. The company was formerly known as Xenograft Technologies Ltd. and changed its name to XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. in July 1995. XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Raanana, Israel.