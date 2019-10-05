Comparing of Exelixis Inc. (EXEL) and Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp (NASDAQ:MITO)

This is a contrast between Exelixis Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) and Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp (NASDAQ:MITO) based on their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Exelixis Inc. 19 0.43 293.06M 2.08 10.22 Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp 8 0.00 5.41M -13.49 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Exelixis Inc. and Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Exelixis Inc. 1,505,187,467.90% 59.6% 53.1% Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp 66,955,445.54% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Exelixis Inc. are 7.6 and 7.5 respectively. Its competitor Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp’s Current Ratio is 0.3 and its Quick Ratio is 0.3. Exelixis Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp.

Analyst Recommendations

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Exelixis Inc. and Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Exelixis Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp 0 0 2 3.00

Exelixis Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 35.06% and an $23 average target price. On the other hand, Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp’s potential upside is 276.18% and its average target price is $24. The results from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp seems more appealing than Exelixis Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Exelixis Inc. and Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp are owned by institutional investors at 80.9% and 14.8% respectively. Exelixis Inc.’s share held by insiders are 1.4%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Exelixis Inc. 2.7% -1.07% 9.98% -8.71% -0.93% 8.13% Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp 3.31% -2.5% -13.7% 0% 0% 5.04%

For the past year Exelixis Inc. has stronger performance than Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp

Summary

Exelixis Inc. beats Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp on 11 of the 13 factors.

Exelixis, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines with the potential to enhance care and outcomes for people with cancer. The companyÂ’s products include CABOMETYX for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma, who have received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ for the treatment of patients with progressive, metastatic medullary thyroid carcinoma. Its CABOMETYX and COMETRIQ are derived from cabozantinib, an inhibitor of multiple tyrosine kinases, including MET, AXL, and VEGF receptors, which has shown clinical anti-tumor activity in approximately 20 forms of cancer and is the subject of a broad clinical development program. It also offers COTELLIC (cobimetinib), a selective inhibitor of MEK, in combination with vemurafenib for the treatment of patients with BRAF V600E or V600K mutation-positive advanced melanoma in the United States; and in combination with vemurafenib in other territories, including the European Union, Switzerland, Canada, Australia, and Brazil. Exelixis, Inc. has collaboration and license agreements with Ipsen Pharma SAS, Genentech, Inc., GlaxoSmithKline, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Sanofi, Merck, and Daiichi Sankyo Company Limited for the development and commercialization of various compounds and programs. The company was formerly known as Exelixis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Exelixis, Inc. in February 2000. Exelixis, Inc. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.