Comparing of Exelixis Inc. (EXEL) and resTORbio Inc. (NASDAQ:TORC)

Both Exelixis Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) and resTORbio Inc. (NASDAQ:TORC) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Exelixis Inc. 21 6.41 N/A 2.08 10.22 resTORbio Inc. 9 0.00 N/A -1.37 0.00

In table 1 we can see Exelixis Inc. and resTORbio Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Exelixis Inc. and resTORbio Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Exelixis Inc. 0.00% 59.6% 53.1% resTORbio Inc. 0.00% -33% -31%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Exelixis Inc. are 7.6 and 7.5 respectively. Its competitor resTORbio Inc.’s Current Ratio is 31.4 and its Quick Ratio is 31.4. resTORbio Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Exelixis Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Exelixis Inc. and resTORbio Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Exelixis Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 resTORbio Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Exelixis Inc. has a 19.54% upside potential and a consensus target price of $23. Competitively resTORbio Inc. has a consensus target price of $23, with potential upside of 124.17%. Based on the analysts belief we can conclude, resTORbio Inc. is looking more favorable than Exelixis Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Exelixis Inc. and resTORbio Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 80.9% and 54.1%. Exelixis Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 1.4%. Competitively, resTORbio Inc. has 38.1% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Exelixis Inc. 2.7% -1.07% 9.98% -8.71% -0.93% 8.13% resTORbio Inc. 1.02% 5.73% 35.32% 22.11% -27.51% 26.22%

For the past year Exelixis Inc. was less bullish than resTORbio Inc.

Summary

Exelixis Inc. beats on 6 of the 10 factors resTORbio Inc.

Exelixis, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines with the potential to enhance care and outcomes for people with cancer. The companyÂ’s products include CABOMETYX for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma, who have received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ for the treatment of patients with progressive, metastatic medullary thyroid carcinoma. Its CABOMETYX and COMETRIQ are derived from cabozantinib, an inhibitor of multiple tyrosine kinases, including MET, AXL, and VEGF receptors, which has shown clinical anti-tumor activity in approximately 20 forms of cancer and is the subject of a broad clinical development program. It also offers COTELLIC (cobimetinib), a selective inhibitor of MEK, in combination with vemurafenib for the treatment of patients with BRAF V600E or V600K mutation-positive advanced melanoma in the United States; and in combination with vemurafenib in other territories, including the European Union, Switzerland, Canada, Australia, and Brazil. Exelixis, Inc. has collaboration and license agreements with Ipsen Pharma SAS, Genentech, Inc., GlaxoSmithKline, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Sanofi, Merck, and Daiichi Sankyo Company Limited for the development and commercialization of various compounds and programs. The company was formerly known as Exelixis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Exelixis, Inc. in February 2000. Exelixis, Inc. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

resTORbio, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of aging-related diseases. Its lead program is targeting the selective inhibition of TORC1, an evolutionary conserved pathway that contributes to the decline in function of multiple organ systems, including the immune, cardiac, and neurologic systems. The company's lead drug candidate RTB101 is a selective, orally administered, TORC1 inhibitor, which is being tested in a Phase 2b clinical trial as a first in-class immunotherapy for reducing the incidence of respiratory tract infections in the elderly by enhancing the function of the immune system. It also intends to develop RTB101 for additional aging-related indications, such as heart failure or neurodegenerative diseases. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.