Comparing of Exelixis Inc. (EXEL) and Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Exelixis Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) and Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Exelixis Inc. 22 7.21 N/A 2.08 9.28 Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. 369 4.80 N/A 20.54 14.89

Demonstrates Exelixis Inc. and Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. has higher revenue and earnings than Exelixis Inc. Business that presently has a lower price-to-earnings ratio means that it is the more affordable of the two businesses. Exelixis Inc. is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc., indicating that it is presently more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Exelixis Inc. 0.00% 59.6% 53.1% Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 29.2% 21.4%

Risk & Volatility

Exelixis Inc. has a 2.07 beta, while its volatility is 107.00% which is more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 9.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.09 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Exelixis Inc. are 7.6 and 7.5 respectively. Its competitor Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 4.6 and its Quick Ratio is 4. Exelixis Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Exelixis Inc. and Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Exelixis Inc. 0 1 2 2.67 Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 3 1 2.25

$33.33 is Exelixis Inc.’s consensus target price while its potential upside is 62.98%. Meanwhile, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s consensus target price is $425.2, while its potential upside is 40.40%. The data from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that Exelixis Inc. seems more appealing than Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Exelixis Inc. and Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 78.3% and 73.6%. Exelixis Inc.’s share held by insiders are 1.4%. Comparatively, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 20.1% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Exelixis Inc. -4.87% -15.99% -12.34% 15.96% -6.75% -1.73% Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. -7.04% -18.55% -25.78% -14.25% -1.19% -18.11%

For the past year Exelixis Inc. was less bearish than Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Exelixis Inc. beats Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 7 of the 12 factors.

Exelixis, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines with the potential to enhance care and outcomes for people with cancer. The companyÂ’s products include CABOMETYX for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma, who have received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ for the treatment of patients with progressive, metastatic medullary thyroid carcinoma. Its CABOMETYX and COMETRIQ are derived from cabozantinib, an inhibitor of multiple tyrosine kinases, including MET, AXL, and VEGF receptors, which has shown clinical anti-tumor activity in approximately 20 forms of cancer and is the subject of a broad clinical development program. It also offers COTELLIC (cobimetinib), a selective inhibitor of MEK, in combination with vemurafenib for the treatment of patients with BRAF V600E or V600K mutation-positive advanced melanoma in the United States; and in combination with vemurafenib in other territories, including the European Union, Switzerland, Canada, Australia, and Brazil. Exelixis, Inc. has collaboration and license agreements with Ipsen Pharma SAS, Genentech, Inc., GlaxoSmithKline, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Sanofi, Merck, and Daiichi Sankyo Company Limited for the development and commercialization of various compounds and programs. The company was formerly known as Exelixis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Exelixis, Inc. in February 2000. Exelixis, Inc. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for the treatment of serious medical conditions worldwide. Its products include EYLEA injection for the treatment of neovascular age-related macular degeneration, diabetic macular edema, and macular edema following retinal vein occlusion; Praluent injection, an adjunct to diet and tolerated statin therapy for the treatment of adults with heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia or clinical atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease; and ARCALYST injection for the treatment of cryopyrin-associated periodic syndromes, including familial cold auto-inflammatory syndrome and muckle-wells syndrome in adults and childrenÂ’s. It also markets Kevzara injection for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis in adults; and ZALTRAP, an injection for intravenous infusion, which is used in combination with 5-fluorouracil, leucovorin, and irinotecan for the treatment of metastatic colorectal cancer. The company also develops EYLEA, trap-based clinical product that is in Phase III study for the treatment of neovascular glaucoma. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has collaboration agreement with Sanofi for the development of antibody-based clinical products comprising Praluent, Sarilumab, Dupixent, REGN2810, REGN3500, and REGN3767; Bayer HealthCare LLC for the development of Nesvacumab/aflibercept, which is used in ophthalmology; and with Teva and Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation for developing Fasinumab, an antibody to nerve growth factor. It also has collaboration agreements with Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. to advance CRISPR/Cas gene-editing technology for in vivo therapeutic development; and the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services to develop treatments combating infectious diseases. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Tarrytown, New York.