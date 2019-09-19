Comparing of Exelixis Inc. (EXEL) and La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company (NASDAQ:LJPC)

Exelixis Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) and La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company (NASDAQ:LJPC) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Exelixis Inc. 21 6.52 N/A 2.08 10.22 La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company 8 15.71 N/A -6.84 0.00

Demonstrates Exelixis Inc. and La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Exelixis Inc. 0.00% 59.6% 53.1% La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company 0.00% -337.5% -80.1%

Risk and Volatility

A 1.95 beta means Exelixis Inc.’s volatility is 95.00% more than Standard and Poor’s 500’s volatility. La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company’s 120.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 2.2 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Exelixis Inc. are 7.6 and 7.5. Competitively, La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company has 8.7 and 8.5 for Current and Quick Ratio. La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Exelixis Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Exelixis Inc. and La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Exelixis Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company 0 0 1 3.00

Exelixis Inc.’s consensus price target is $23, while its potential upside is 17.53%. Meanwhile, La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company’s consensus price target is $20, while its potential upside is 94.55%. The data provided earlier shows that La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company appears more favorable than Exelixis Inc., based on analyst view.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 80.9% of Exelixis Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 88.8% of La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 1.4% of Exelixis Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 5.1% of La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Exelixis Inc. 2.7% -1.07% 9.98% -8.71% -0.93% 8.13% La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company -2.34% -12.92% 4.5% 47.7% -73.73% -11.35%

For the past year Exelixis Inc. has 8.13% stronger performance while La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company has -11.35% weaker performance.

Summary

On 6 of the 10 factors Exelixis Inc. beats La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company.

Exelixis, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines with the potential to enhance care and outcomes for people with cancer. The companyÂ’s products include CABOMETYX for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma, who have received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ for the treatment of patients with progressive, metastatic medullary thyroid carcinoma. Its CABOMETYX and COMETRIQ are derived from cabozantinib, an inhibitor of multiple tyrosine kinases, including MET, AXL, and VEGF receptors, which has shown clinical anti-tumor activity in approximately 20 forms of cancer and is the subject of a broad clinical development program. It also offers COTELLIC (cobimetinib), a selective inhibitor of MEK, in combination with vemurafenib for the treatment of patients with BRAF V600E or V600K mutation-positive advanced melanoma in the United States; and in combination with vemurafenib in other territories, including the European Union, Switzerland, Canada, Australia, and Brazil. Exelixis, Inc. has collaboration and license agreements with Ipsen Pharma SAS, Genentech, Inc., GlaxoSmithKline, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Sanofi, Merck, and Daiichi Sankyo Company Limited for the development and commercialization of various compounds and programs. The company was formerly known as Exelixis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Exelixis, Inc. in February 2000. Exelixis, Inc. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for life-threatening diseases. It engages in developing LJPC-501, a formulation of angiotensin II for the potential treatment of catecholamine-resistant hypotension; and LJPC-401, a formulation of synthetic human hepcidin for the treatment of conditions characterized by iron overload, such as hereditary hemochromatosis, beta thalassemia, sickle cell disease, and myelodysplastic syndrome. The company is also developing LJPC-30S, which is the gentamicin derivative program for the potential treatment of serious bacterial infections and rare genetic disorders, such as cystic fibrosis and Duchenne muscular dystrophy. La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.