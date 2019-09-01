Comparing of Exelixis Inc. (EXEL) and InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:NVIV)

Since Exelixis Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) and InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:NVIV) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Exelixis Inc. 21 6.55 N/A 2.08 10.22 InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. 1 0.00 N/A -8.46 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Exelixis Inc. and InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Exelixis Inc. and InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Exelixis Inc. 0.00% 59.6% 53.1% InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. 0.00% -184.1% -105.5%

Risk & Volatility

A beta of 1.95 shows that Exelixis Inc. is 95.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp.’s 37.00% volatility makes it more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.37 beta.

Liquidity

Exelixis Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 7.6 and 7.5 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. are 6.9 and 6.9 respectively. Exelixis Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp.

Analyst Ratings

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Exelixis Inc. and InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Exelixis Inc. 0 1 1 2.50 InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. 0 0 0 0.00

Exelixis Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 78.84% and an $35.5 consensus price target.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Exelixis Inc. and InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 80.9% and 12.4%. About 1.4% of Exelixis Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. has 0.1% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Exelixis Inc. 2.7% -1.07% 9.98% -8.71% -0.93% 8.13% InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. 16.11% -14.81% -52.12% -60.95% -69.49% -56.56%

For the past year Exelixis Inc. has 8.13% stronger performance while InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. has -56.56% weaker performance.

Summary

Exelixis Inc. beats InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. on 9 of the 9 factors.

Exelixis, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines with the potential to enhance care and outcomes for people with cancer. The companyÂ’s products include CABOMETYX for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma, who have received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ for the treatment of patients with progressive, metastatic medullary thyroid carcinoma. Its CABOMETYX and COMETRIQ are derived from cabozantinib, an inhibitor of multiple tyrosine kinases, including MET, AXL, and VEGF receptors, which has shown clinical anti-tumor activity in approximately 20 forms of cancer and is the subject of a broad clinical development program. It also offers COTELLIC (cobimetinib), a selective inhibitor of MEK, in combination with vemurafenib for the treatment of patients with BRAF V600E or V600K mutation-positive advanced melanoma in the United States; and in combination with vemurafenib in other territories, including the European Union, Switzerland, Canada, Australia, and Brazil. Exelixis, Inc. has collaboration and license agreements with Ipsen Pharma SAS, Genentech, Inc., GlaxoSmithKline, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Sanofi, Merck, and Daiichi Sankyo Company Limited for the development and commercialization of various compounds and programs. The company was formerly known as Exelixis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Exelixis, Inc. in February 2000. Exelixis, Inc. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp., a research and clinical-stage biomaterials and biotechnology company, focus on developing and commercializing biopolymer scaffolding devices for the treatment of spinal cord injuries (SCI). It is developing Neuro-Spinal Scaffold implant, an investigational bioresorbable polymer scaffold for acute SCI; and Therapeutic Trails injection program for the treatment of chronic SCI. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.