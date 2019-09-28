Comparing of Exelixis Inc. (EXEL) and Heat Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBX)

Exelixis Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) and Heat Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBX) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Exelixis Inc. 20 0.44 293.06M 2.08 10.22 Heat Biologics Inc. 1 0.00 32.50M -0.19 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Exelixis Inc. and Heat Biologics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Exelixis Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) and Heat Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBX)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Exelixis Inc. 1,478,607,467.20% 59.6% 53.1% Heat Biologics Inc. 5,856,911,155.16% 0% 0%

Risk & Volatility

Exelixis Inc.’s 1.95 beta indicates that its volatility is 95.00% more volatile than that of S&P 500. From a competition point of view, Heat Biologics Inc. has a 1.83 beta which is 83.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

Exelixis Inc.’s Current Ratio is 7.6 while its Quick Ratio is 7.5. On the competitive side is, Heat Biologics Inc. which has a 5.7 Current Ratio and a 5.7 Quick Ratio. Exelixis Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Heat Biologics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for Exelixis Inc. and Heat Biologics Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Exelixis Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Heat Biologics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

The upside potential is 27.78% for Exelixis Inc. with average target price of $23. Heat Biologics Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $8 average target price and a 1,467.09% potential upside. The information presented earlier suggests that Heat Biologics Inc. looks more robust than Exelixis Inc. as far as analyst belief.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 80.9% of Exelixis Inc. shares and 10.9% of Heat Biologics Inc. shares. Exelixis Inc.’s share held by insiders are 1.4%. Competitively, 3.62% are Heat Biologics Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Exelixis Inc. 2.7% -1.07% 9.98% -8.71% -0.93% 8.13% Heat Biologics Inc. 23.53% 1.47% -33% -49.95% -65.01% -27.53%

For the past year Exelixis Inc. had bullish trend while Heat Biologics Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Exelixis Inc. beats Heat Biologics Inc. on 9 of the 13 factors.

Exelixis, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines with the potential to enhance care and outcomes for people with cancer. The companyÂ’s products include CABOMETYX for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma, who have received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ for the treatment of patients with progressive, metastatic medullary thyroid carcinoma. Its CABOMETYX and COMETRIQ are derived from cabozantinib, an inhibitor of multiple tyrosine kinases, including MET, AXL, and VEGF receptors, which has shown clinical anti-tumor activity in approximately 20 forms of cancer and is the subject of a broad clinical development program. It also offers COTELLIC (cobimetinib), a selective inhibitor of MEK, in combination with vemurafenib for the treatment of patients with BRAF V600E or V600K mutation-positive advanced melanoma in the United States; and in combination with vemurafenib in other territories, including the European Union, Switzerland, Canada, Australia, and Brazil. Exelixis, Inc. has collaboration and license agreements with Ipsen Pharma SAS, Genentech, Inc., GlaxoSmithKline, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Sanofi, Merck, and Daiichi Sankyo Company Limited for the development and commercialization of various compounds and programs. The company was formerly known as Exelixis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Exelixis, Inc. in February 2000. Exelixis, Inc. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

Heat Biologics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel allogeneic therapies for a range of cancers and infectious diseases in the United States. The company develops its products based on T cell-stimulating platform technologies, including immune pan-antigen cytotoxic therapy, a platform technology designed to educate and stimulate the immune system against specific disease targets, such as cancer cells; and combination pan-antigen cytotoxic therapy, a platform technology that combines a pan-antigen T cell activating vaccine and a T cell co-stimulator in a single product. Its product candidates include HS-110 that is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer; and HS-410, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of non-muscle invasive bladder cancer. The company was founded in 2008 and is based in Durham, North Carolina.